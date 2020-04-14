Transformer Monitoring System Market is set to garner staggering revenues by 2017 – 2027

Assessment of the Global Transformer Monitoring System Market

The recent study on the Transformer Monitoring System market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Transformer Monitoring System market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Transformer Monitoring System market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Transformer Monitoring System market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Transformer Monitoring System market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Transformer Monitoring System market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Transformer Monitoring System market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Transformer Monitoring System market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Transformer Monitoring System across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Rising demand for refurbishment of existing grid infrastructure across developed economies will further complement the industry outlook. All these factors will create significant opportunities for equipment manufacturers and solution providers to target revenue generation from the distribution transformers segment. However, the power transformers will remain the major end-use segment of the market.

Moreover, electricity consumption has increased at a significant pace in Asian region owing to rising population, ongoing urbanization, substantial increase in industrial activities, and growing investment by government authorities to modernize electricity transmission. Asia registered notable number of installation units for projects tendered by the government authorities in 2016, and is further expected to increase in the coming years.

Moreover, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to show high potential for growth of transformer monitoring systems during the forecast period owing to rising government support and increasing renewable power sources in countries, such as China and India. All these factors make APEJ one of the most attractive region for transformer monitoring system turnkey solution providers.

Bushing monitoring to witness higher significance in the coming years

Bushing Monitoring System allows to check the condition of transformers and detects deterioration in bushings, finds abnormalities in the insulation and issues alerts. The bushing monitoring segment in the application category is expected to grow at a higher pace in the coming years to reach a significant valuation by the end of the forecast period.

This segment has shown significant growth during 2012-20156 timeline. In 2017, this segment registered a comparatively high market valuation of about US$ 355 Mn and is estimated to reach a market value of more than US$ 1 Bn by the end of the assessment year (2027).

Bushing failures are considerable high. This has led to increased monitoring of bushings to avoid problems which in turn has caused increased use of transformers to monitor bushings. The bushing monitoring segment is projected to grow at the fastest pace to register a value CAGR of 12.1% throughout the period of assessment.

Dissolved gas analysis segment unable to sustain its dominance

The dissolved gas analysis segment by application had dominated the global market during 2012-2016 timeline. The market value and share of this segment was higher than other application segments and it witnessed consistent growth during 2012-2016. However, it lost traction in 2017 and was surpassed by bushing monitoring application segment.

The dissolved gas analysis segment is estimated to reach a valuation of about US$ 800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 470 Mn in 2017. It is projected to grow at a pace lower than that of other application segments and is poised to register a value CAGR of 8.7% during the period of forecast.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

The report addresses the following queries related to the Transformer Monitoring System market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Transformer Monitoring System market establish their foothold in the current Transformer Monitoring System market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Transformer Monitoring System market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Transformer Monitoring System market solidify their position in the Transformer Monitoring System market?

