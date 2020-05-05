Transportation Management System (TMS) Market share and position of the top players – JDA Software Group, Inc., 3Gtms, Inc., Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., MercuryGate International Inc., SAP SE

In a recent scenario, several companies worldwide are offering logistics services to different industries to cater to the need of warehouse, transportation, packaging, storage, distribution, and many others. The number of TMS providers are increasing rapidly year on year, attributing to the significant demand generated from the end-users, which is helping the market for TMS to propel over the years. The transportation management system market is fragmented as the industry is heavily captured by a number of small and medium scaled players in different geographies. The market players continuously invest significant amounts to deliver advance TMS to their clients with an aim to have a large base of satisfied clientele. Deployment of TMS among the e-commerce industries is increasing on a continuous basis, driven by rising in online business. The transportation management system market in the current scenario is progressing substantially, pertaining to the fact of numerous benefits offered by TMS for diversified verticals. The system is suitable for manufacturing, construction, retail business, automotive, healthcare, and many others.

The TMS market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in global transportation management. Whereas, North America and Europe hold the highest market share in the transportation management system market. The demand for TMS in developing economies is constantly rising as the number of end-users is rising in different sectors. The TMS solution providers help the varied industries to streamline their fleet operations in order to avoid delay in delivery. It also lowers additional overheads of the companies and maximizes profit margins and customer expectations. These advantages are expected to soar the demand for transportation management systems on a global scale. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the integrations of TMS solutions. The major reason for this is the presence of larger population, developing internet infrastructure, and growing awareness about the usage of such software solutions for cost and time optimizations and thus lead to wider installations in the region. China, India, Vietnam, Singapore, and Japan, are some of the important countries in APAC that comprise of huge populations that are willing to adopt changes over the conventional practices. This factor presents potentials for the growing market of TMS. Geographically, North America will have the largest share in the TMS market by 2025, later followed by Europe and Asia Pacific region, owing to rapid technological developments, numerous investments, and supportive Government policies in the western part of the world.

The major players operating in the market for transportation management systems include The Descartes Systems Group Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., 3Gtms, Inc., Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., BluJay Solutions Ltd., MercuryGate International Inc., SAP SE, and Oracle Corporation among others.

