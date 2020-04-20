Travel and Tourism Spending Market: In-depth Research Report 2019-2025
COVID-19 Impact on Travel and Tourism Spending Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Travel and Tourism Spending market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Travel and Tourism Spending market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Market: Competitive Landscape
The global travel & tourism market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players. The report includes detailed analysis of the global travel & tourism market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter’s Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, travel & tourism market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global travel & tourism market.
The report highlights major companies operating in the global travel & tourism market includingTUI Group, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., Carnival Corporation & plc, Airbnb, Inc., Crown Resorts Ltd., Accor plc, Balkan Holidays Ltd., G Adventures, Adris Grupa d.d., and OYO Rooms.
These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global travel & tourismmarket.
The global travel & tourism market is segmented as below:
Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Travel Days
- Within 7 Days
- 7-15 Days
- More than 15 Days
Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Travel Type
- Leisure Spending
- Business Spending
Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Application
- Domestic Spending
- International Spending
Global Travel & Tourism Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
