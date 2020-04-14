Trending Report on Food Starch Market by Growth, Demand & Opportunities & Forecast to 2027 | Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), CARGILL INC., Ingredion Incorporated

Despite being a commonly used food additive in the daily human diet, food starch finds an inclusive range of applications in various industries such as processed food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals, which has fueled the growth of the world starch market. The food starch industry is projected to gain significant movement with its development and the surging demand of starch as a thickening agent, binder, stabilizer, and emulsifier. The demand for industrial starch has increased with the developing trend of biomaterials and biofuels. The sale of food starch has also witnessed a rise as textile and paper industries, and high consumption of convenience foods are growing substantially.

Leading players of Food Starch Market:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), CARGILL INC., Ingredion Incorporated, TATE & LYLE PLC. (TATE & LYLE), BENEO GmbH, Roquette Freres SA, Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Starch Products (India) Limited, Sonish Starch Technology Co., Ltd. (SNST), Nutrend Biotech Co., Ltd.

The “Global Food Starch Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food Starch market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Food Starch market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography. The global Food Starch market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Type:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Starch Derivatives

Segmentation by Application:

Beverages

Baked Goods

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Meat Products

Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Food Starch market based on the service, technology, and industry vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Food Starch market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

