Trends in the Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market 2019-2028

The global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025. Some of the significant players in this market include Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, GN ReSound Group and Ai Squared.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market have been segmented as below:

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Types

Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices Wheelchairs Mobility Scooters Cranes and Crutches Walkers and Rollators Transfer Lifts Door Openers Others (Cushions, Pillow and Back Support)



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products; Medical Beds Commodes & Showers Chairs Ostomy Products Bars and Railings Others (Bath lifts and Pool Lifts)



Hearing Aids Receiver-in-the-Ear (RITE) Aids Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Aids In-the–Ear (ITE) Aids Canal Hearing Aids Bone Anchored Hearing Aids (BAHA) Cochlear Implants



Vision and Reading Aids Video Magnifiers Braille Translators Reading Machines Others (Books and Kitchen Appliances)



Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

This report studies the global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region. The report focuses on the principle regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific) and the fundamental nations (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China).

