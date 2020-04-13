Triac Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth



Complete study of the global Triac market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Triac industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Triac production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Triac market include _Central Semiconductor, NTE Electronics, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse, Sanken Electric, IXYS, Solid State, NXP Semiconductors, WeEn Semiconductors

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Triac industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Triac manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Triac industry.

Global Triac Market Segment By Type:

6A-10A, 12A-20A, More than 20A

Global Triac Market Segment By Application:

Electric Fans, Light Dimmers, Household Appliances, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Triac industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Triac market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Triac industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Triac market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Triac market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Triac market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Triac Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Triac

1.2 Triac Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Triac Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 6A-10A

1.2.3 12A-20A

1.2.4 More than 20A

1.3 Triac Segment by Application

1.3.1 Triac Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electric Fans

1.3.3 Light Dimmers

1.3.4 Household Appliances

1.3.5 Other

1.3 Global Triac Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Triac Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Triac Market Size

1.4.1 Global Triac Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Triac Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Triac Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Triac Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Triac Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Triac Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Triac Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Triac Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Triac Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Triac Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Triac Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Triac Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Triac Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Triac Production

3.4.1 North America Triac Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Triac Production

3.5.1 Europe Triac Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Triac Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Triac Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Triac Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Triac Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Triac Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Triac Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Triac Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Triac Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Triac Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Triac Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Triac Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Triac Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Triac Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Triac Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Triac Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Triac Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Triac Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Triac Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Triac Business

7.1 Central Semiconductor

7.1.1 Central Semiconductor Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Central Semiconductor Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 NTE Electronics

7.2.1 NTE Electronics Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 NTE Electronics Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 STMicroelectronics

7.3.1 STMicroelectronics Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 STMicroelectronics Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Littelfuse

7.4.1 Littelfuse Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Littelfuse Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sanken Electric

7.5.1 Sanken Electric Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sanken Electric Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 IXYS

7.6.1 IXYS Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 IXYS Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solid State

7.7.1 Solid State Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solid State Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NXP Semiconductors

7.8.1 NXP Semiconductors Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NXP Semiconductors Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 WeEn Semiconductors

7.9.1 WeEn Semiconductors Triac Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Triac Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 WeEn Semiconductors Triac Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Triac Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Triac Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Triac

8.4 Triac Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Triac Distributors List

9.3 Triac Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Triac Market Forecast

11.1 Global Triac Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Triac Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Triac Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Triac Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Triac Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Triac Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Triac Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Triac Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Triac Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Triac Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Triac Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Triac Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Triac Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Triac Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Triac Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Triac Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

