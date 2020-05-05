Turbocharger Industry 2020 Market Growth, Type, Trend, Key Players and Forecast Report 2023

Turbocharger Industry studies a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

This report focuses on the Turbocharger in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. The types of turbocharger mainly sorted by ICE fuel or by impeller diameter.

The turbocharger industry is highly concentrated, the production of seven manufacturers account more than 90% of global production, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and China.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in Europe and China, like Honeywell and BorgWarner, have a number of plants around the world, particularly in Europe and China, taking a leading share in these areas.

The worldwide market for Turbocharger is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Turbocharger Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Honeywell, BorgWarner, MHI, IHI, Cummins, Bosch Mahle, Continental, Hunan Tyen, Weifu Tianli, Kangyue, Weifang Fuyuan, Shenlong, Okiya Group, Zhejiang Rongfa and Hunan Rugidove

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Small Type Turbocharger

Medium Type Turbocharger

Big Type Turbocharger

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Vehicle

Engineering Machinery

Others

