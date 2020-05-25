U.S. Home Remodeling Market Insights by Current Trends and Future Estimations to 2026

The market study on U.S. home remodeling market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the U.S. home remodeling market was valued at USD 374.66 billion in 2018 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 507.5 billion by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of 4.5% over 2019- 2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, future prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall U.S. home remodeling industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The market has been potentially fragmented on the basis of Distribution Channel, Wholesale, Application, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

According to Wholesale segmentation, the U.S. home remodeling market has been bifurcated into segments like Residential Trade, Residential Showroom, B2C. Detailed analysis of this segment offers information in terms of the growth driving factors, qualitative and quantitative insights, overall market valuation, segmental growth, and the impact of this segment on the overall market size.

The Distribution Channel landscape across U.S. home remodeling market has been characterized by various Distribution Channel including Direct Selling Through Online, Direct Selling To Consumer, Wholesale To Retailer, Wholesale To Consumer, Wholesalers Selling Online. Elaborative details on the market share, current and projected CAGR, segment valuation, advancing trends, and overall performance of the segment have been included in the given report.

Considering the expansive application gamut, U.S. home remodeling market has been sub-segmented into different applications such as Windows & Doors, Kitchen Additions & Improvements, Bathroom Additions & Improvements, Landscaping, Flooring, Roofing, HVAC, Pools/Hot Tubs, Electrical Construction, Other Room Additions & Alterations. The study provides details on growth drivers, anticipated segment valuation, current and expected market share, individual growth rates of each of the bifurcated segments, and much more.

As per the given document, U.S. home remodeling industry has vividly been diversified into regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The U.S. home remodeling market is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Andersen Corporation, ABC Supply Co., Inc., Builders FirstSource Inc., Ferguson Enterprises, Franklin Building Supply, JELD-WEN, Kohler, Masco Corporation, Pella Corporation, The Sherwin – Williams Company, Harvey Building Products, BMC Stock Holdings, National Wholesale Supply, Lu Kitchen & Bath, Enterprise Wholesale, Webb Concrete & building materials, APCO Industries, United Wholesale Supply, Mayer Electric Supply Company, Woodhill Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, HD Supply Holdings, Watsco, M S International, F. W. Webb Company, Keller Supply, T & A Supply Company, Mac Arthur, Pacific Coast Supply, R.E. Michel Company. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

Along with the aforementioned details, the report also constitutes potential threats and challenges that are likely to hinder the industry growth over a due course of time.