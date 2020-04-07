U.S. IVF Services Market was valued at $2,213.1million in 2015 and is Estimated to Reach $4,472.2 million by 2022|Key players like Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF,Conceptions Reproductive Associates,Servy Massey Fertility Institute

The U.S. IVF services market was valued at $2,213.1million in 2015 and is estimated to reach $4,472.2 million by 2022. In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology that is used to treat fertility or genetic problems and aids in the conception of child. It is mainly carried out in clinical laboratory, where the ovum is artificially fertilized and then embryo is implanted into the uterus.

Increase in trend of middle age pregnancies, increase rate of infertility due age factor, and modern lifestyle leading to decline of fertility rates drives the market growth. The other factors that propel the growth of the IVF services market include rise in popularity of IVF service to achieve parenthood and availability of skilled IVF practitioners.

Some of the key players of U.S. IVF Services Market:

Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF,Conceptions Reproductive Associates,Servy Massey Fertility Institute,Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM),Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility,Fertility Center of San Antonio,Houston Fertility Center,New hope fertility center,Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey

High cost involved in this procedure, where average cost of this procedure is approximately $12,400 limit the market. In addition, restriction of three-parent IVF treatments in the U.S. also hinders the market growth. The development of low cost efficient novel technologies in IVF treatment are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The U.S. IVF services market is segmented into cycle type and end user. By cycle type, the market is segmented as fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

