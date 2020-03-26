UK IP Telephony Market Playing Significant Growth during 2027: Avaya Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

The UK IP Telephony market accounted for US$ 1.50 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to account for US$ 2.74 Bn by 2025.

The government of UK focuses in the advancement business case for the future infrastructure investment by way of taking initiatives, such as the Digital Infrastructure Investment Fund, Local Full Fiber Networks programme, and business rates relief for fiber networks.

The hardware segment of the IP telephony market includes various types of IP telephony used for residential, corporate, as well as government purposes. The variety of hardware associated with IP telephony is IP Desktop phone, IP Conference Phone, DECT Phone, IP paging, and many more. For instance, IP paging is an extensively robust version of traditional analog paging systems. With the help of the uninterruptible power obtain through network switches, these IP paging devices operate even with low power supply.

UK IP Telephony Market – Company Profiles

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NEC Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Yealink Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Ascom Holding AG

Polycom, Inc.

Unify Software And Solutions GmbH & Co. KG

The software segment majorly gravitates upon softphones. The softphones are the application programs that allow the users to communicate over IP through the computing devices. These softphones are sometimes also referred to as soft clients. Majority of these software applications operate in conjunction with a microphone – headphones or specialized IP phones. Softphones, just like other IP telephones, can be used by any individual or enterprise, and because they replace the hard IP telephones, their adoption has increased significantly over the years. However, the key drawback associated with these softphones is that these applications have the potential to generate an abundance of traffic and create hindrance to the networks.

As the 5G internet standards gain its momentum in the global market, the IP telephony market will have the opportunity to offer enhanced communication quality. This would also help the IP telephony providers to expand their product portfolio and invest into more advanced technologies for the enhancement of their services.

The IP telephony market is categorized on the basis of components as hardware, softphones, and services. All these components permit the enterprises of all size to opt for efficient IP telephony to meet their requirements. The growing advancement in technology, better internet infrastructures, and deployment of cloud computing across various industries, the acceptance of IP telephony over ISDN is developing the digital ecosystem and fostering high growth of data.

The IP telephony market is classified on the basis of hardware such as IP Desktop phone, IP Conference Phone, and DECT Phone. The demand variety of IP telephony, as per the requirement of the corporate, residential, as well as government customers is growing as the adoption of advanced technologies in these industries is increasing. All these types of IP telephony are being deployed for audio and video conferencing, auto attendant, voice messaging, mobility, contact center, and so on.

UK IP Telephony Market – By Installation

Wired

Wireless

UK IP Telephony Market – By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

UK IP Telephony Market – By End-user

Residential

Corporates

Governement

