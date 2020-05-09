Ultra-High Power (UHP) Graphite Market Is Estimated To Expand At A CAGR Of 9.56% Over The Forecast Period 2016-2023

Ultra-high power (UHP) graphite electrode is widely used electric arc furnace for the production of steel by smelting scrap or raw material. It has wide applications in ferroalloy production, silicon metal production, yellow phosphorus and other use. Graphite substance bears characteristics of metallic and non-metallic materials which makes it suitable for various industrial applications. Properties of graphite such as high thermal resistance, chemical inertness, etc. are making it efficient at elevated temperatures.

Rapid growth in mining and automobile industry, technological advancements in automobiles, rising demand of graphite in developing nations owing to increasing infrastructure in industrial processes are some of the key factors paved the market growth for the graphite market in near future.

"The CAGR value Could change due to COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Industry"

Increasing demand for steel on account of factors such as urbanization, growing infrastructure facilities, mobility, digitization and need to increase resource and efficiency are increasing the production of steel across the globe in order to fulfill the demand for steel in developing nations. This rising demand of steel is further leading steel industries to adopt advanced technology equipment in order to produce maximum amount of steel in less time to increase the profitability.

Market size and forecast

The global UHP graphite electrode market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 9.56% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. The market of UHP graphite electrodes accounted revenue share of 67% in 2015 of overall graphite electrode market. On the other hand, an infrastructure and construction sector accounted for 55.2% in 2015 and is expected to post a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. Further, the UHP graphite electrode market is anticipated to reach 1.1 Million Metric tons by 2023 owing to rising adoption of energy efficient and time savings graphite electrodes.

Asia-Pacific is the major revenue generating region in UHP graphite electrode market across the globe. Rapid steel production in nations such as China, India, etc. and increasing modern infrastructure in emerging economies across the globe are swelling the demand for electric arc furnaces for the production of good quality steel which further prompt the demand for UHP graphite electrodes in near future.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to be the second largest share contributor by registering promising CAGR in overall market of UHP graphite electrodes across the globe due to growth of oil and gas sector in Europe region. The demands for high-value product in oil and gas industries are swelling the demand for electric arc furnace which is further expected to boost the demand for UHP graphite electrodes over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023.

Continuous improvement in steel quality and climbing demand for durable and quality steel in emerging economies for better infrastructural and mobility growth are growing importance of ultra-high power graphite electrodes among the steel production industries. The features of UHP graphite electrodes such as reduction of jointing due to longer electrodes, less graphite losses which increases efficiency and life of graphite electrode further decreases the production cost. Steel industries are shifting towards UHP graphite electrodes with the purpose to gain more capital by producing good quality steel with time and energy savings processes. Emergence of industrial sector, huge investment in steel industries and rising preference of steel owing to its properties such as flexibility, high strength and durability and growing economies across the globe are some of the factors which exhibit a positive impact on the global market of UHP graphite electrodes.

Key Players

The key players of ultra-high power graphite electrode market are as follows:

SGL Carbon

Company Overview

Key Product Offerings

Business Strategy

SWOT Analysis

Financials

Graphite India

Showa Denko Carbon

Schutz Carbon Electrodes

GrafTech International

Scope and Context

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global ultra-high power graphite electrode market in the following segments:

By Dimensions:

By Diameter

14 inch-20 inch UHP Graphite Electrode

22 inch-26 inch UHP Graphite Electrode

28 inch-32 inch UHP Graphite Electrode

By Length

60 inch-96 inch UHP Graphite Electrode

110 inch-142 inch UHP Graphite Electrode

By End-User

Steel Treatment Industries

Steel Production Plants

Recycling Industries

By Region

Global ultra-high power graphite electrode market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and challenges

Increasing investments in steel industries, rapid exploration of graphite mines across the globe; rising export and import of crude steel owing to miscellaneous applications in automobile industries and rise in funding in steel refractories industry are some of the major key factors further triggering the demand for UHP graphite electrodes in near future.

Additionally, factors such as growing demand for high efficiency graphite electrodes in steel production industries, rising demand for UHP graphite electrode owing to its effective thermal and chemical properties, rising initiative to shift the industries towards energy efficient and less energy consumption aspects in order to maintain environmental figures are prompting the demand for UHP graphite electrodes over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2023. The market of UHP graphite electrodes has been up surged on the back of rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization which is leading to increase modern infrastructure and mobility facilities such as railways, bridges, etc. This modern infrastructure is increasing the demand for steel, thus increasing the steel production and demand for UHP graphite electrodes. Likewise, growing adoption of electric arc furnaces owing to safety and anti-corrosive value aspects, increasing implementation on advanced technology furnaces by various large steel production industries and rising small and medium steel production industries equip with high-end technology furnaces such as electric arc furnace in developing nations is anticipated to impel the growth of UHP graphite electrode market.

Although, high cost of extraction of graphite which is further increasing the cost of graphite electrodes, limited manufacturers of graphite electrodes needs long transportation and handling facilities, decreasing demand of steel in developing nations owing to slowing economy are some of the factors likely to inhibit the growth of UHP graphite electrode market in near future.

The market of UHP graphite electrodes is curbing on account of strict government regulations on products manufactured from graphite substance and high cost of investment of electric arc furnace.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global and Regional Market)."

