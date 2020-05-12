Ultrasound Devices Market to witness high growth in near future

This research report published by Market Study Report, LLC, about the ‘Ultrasound Devices market’ provides concise details on the market’s regional spectrum, industry size, and profit forecast. Besides that, the report illustrates primary obstacles and new expansion strategies implemented by key players in the industry.

According to a new research, the ultrasound devices market is anticipated to reach over USD 12,556 million by 2026. In terms of revenue, the diagnostic devices segment dominated the global market. Geographically, North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2017.

North America was the highest revenue generating region in 2017 and is expected to head the global market during the analysis period. The large patient pool, favorable reimbursement policies, well-defined government and healthcare policies, widespread adoption of remote patient monitoring and healthcare services drive the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to improving medical facilities, increasing disposable income and rapidly increasing patient pool in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India.

The types of ultrasound devices include diagnostic and interventional devices. In 2017, the diagnostic devices segment accounted for the highest market share owing to government initiatives to carry out routine check-ups and increasing adoption of fetal health monitoring. The improving medical facilitates and increasing demand due to rising number of patients, especially in developing countries, supports the market growth in this sector.

The rapidly increasing geriatric population with several chronic diseases and the lower cost and relative safety of ultrasound devices are together boosting the market growth. Increasing awareness among patients regarding early diagnosis coupled with government initiatives aimed at spreading awareness among the masses regarding breast cancer, regular check-up during pregnancy and other health related issue are boosting the market growth. Several technological advancements such as enhancing image quality and increasing portability has made ultrasound devices accessible to a larger user base. Also, several private and public institutions are investing in research and development in the field of ultrasound imaging. Improving healthcare facilities and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries is further fuelling the market growth. However, stringent FDA regulations and lack of trained professionals have limited the market penetration of this technology. Furthermore, several developing countries prohibit the use of ultrasound for gender determination which in turn impedes that industry growth. Identification of newer fields of application and untapped markets in developing countries would provide several opportunities for growth in the near future.

The key players profiled in this report include Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, SonaCare Medical, Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Philips Healthcare, Siemens AG, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation Hitachi Medical Corporation, Esaote S.p.A. Samsung Medison, Shimadzu Corporation and Mindray Medical International Limited among others. These companies have adopted new product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Ultrasound Devices Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

