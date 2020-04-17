Unmanned Convenience Store Market Evolving Opportunities with $1,640.32 Million of Industry Revenue by 2027

Unmanned Convenience Store Industry Report focuses on Market Influence Factors, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Trends and Opportunities so that Market Players can face any challenges and take advantage of Lucrative Prospects available in the Global Unmanned Convenience Store market.

The unmanned convenience store market was valued US$ 67.48 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,640.32 million by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 51.9% during the forecast period.

The impact of e-commerce, the constant changes in consumer preferences, and an outdated business model are some of the major reasons behind the stagnant performance of the traditional retail industry across the globe. In the same time, several e-commerce companies are vigorously expanding their offline business operations to seize market share, whose business model and technology have transformed the landscape of traditional retail industry. As the e-commerce market players teeming in the retail market, convenience store retailers/companies are required to prioritize their customers’ requirements through integration of digital technology in their day-to-day operations so as to offer high-quality service continuously. The retailers operating worldwide are constantly looking for strategies which support them to drive profitable growth. Until the introduction of automation, the retailers faced the pressure to surpass customer expectations, outmaneuver the competition, improve organizational efficiency, and increase revenue opportunities. All these factors have thereby flourished the adoption of automation tools and services in the retail industry as these technologies provide ability to overcome all the challenges that are faced by the retailers.

However, Installation and implementation of an unmanned convenience store and related technologies are expected to involve a high cost for the unorganized retailers, as the retailers are required to implement various new products and technologies such as cameras, sensors, smart shelves, self-checkout systems, artificial intelligence, IoT, retail analytics, and machine automation, which in turn increase the installation expenses for the retailers. Further, for an unorganized retail sector in economically developing countries such as India, UAE, and South Korea, the cost of technology is one of the major restraints as the implementation of automation in their stores also demands the supporting infrastructure, which in turn requires large investments by the small and medium-scale retailers.

Key findings of the study:

In 2019, APAC led the global unmanned convenience store market with highest share of the market, followed by North America and Europe. Factors such as the adoption of digital transformation, automated tools, and increasing awareness regarding the benefits of the automated shopping experience, are propelling the growth of the market. In the global unmanned convenience store market, North America held second position in the market share and is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR during 2020–2027. The dominance of the region is attributed to the presence of key players as well as its inclination towards the early adoption of new technologies. Some of the retail chains that have either deployed or testing the scan & go variation include Dollar General, 7-Eleven, and Kroger, among others.Europe held the third-largest market share in 2019 owing to aging factor of population in Europe, which is creating a need to implement advanced technologies in retail stores across Europe.

