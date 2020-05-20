Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Unmanned Surface Vehicle industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on application, mode of operation, size, propulsion system, and payload. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Size – Small

By Application – Defense

By Propulsion System – Hybrid

By Mode Of Operation – Autonomous

By Payload – Sensor

By Geography – Europe

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Unmanned Surface Vehicle market with company profiles of key players such as:

5G International, Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Ltd.

Searobotics, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Textron, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Application:

Defense

Scientific Research

Commercial

Miscellaneous

By Mode of Operation:

Semi-Autonomous

Autonomous

By Size:

Extra Large

Large

Medium

Small

By Propulsion System:

Mechanical Systems

Hybrid

Electric Systems

Solar

Other

By Payload:

Sensors

X-Band Marine Radar

Cameras

Inertial Navigation System

Sonar

Visual Systems

Other

By Geography:

North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America

Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC

Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa

The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 6 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Mode of Operation

Chapter 7 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Size

Chapter 8 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Propulsion System

Chapter 9 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Payload

Chapter 10 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Industry

