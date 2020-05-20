Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market 2020 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2026
Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Report provides access to the research methodology, industry analysis, value chain analysis and market analysis by product, application & geography for the Unmanned Surface Vehicle industry worldwide. The market size in terms of revenue (USD MN) is calculated and provided for the study period along with the dynamics of the market such as the drivers and the restraints for the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026.
The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on application, mode of operation, size, propulsion system, and payload. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Size – Small
- By Application – Defense
- By Propulsion System – Hybrid
- By Mode Of Operation – Autonomous
- By Payload – Sensor
- By Geography – Europe
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Unmanned Surface Vehicle market with company profiles of key players such as:
- 5G International, Inc.
- ASV Unmanned Marine Systems
- Atlas Elektronik GmbH
- ECA Group
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Liquid Robotics, Inc.
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Ltd.
- Searobotics, Inc.
- Teledyne Technologies, Inc.
- Textron, Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Application:
- Defense
- Scientific Research
- Commercial
- Miscellaneous
By Mode of Operation:
- Semi-Autonomous
- Autonomous
By Size:
- Extra Large
- Large
- Medium
- Small
By Propulsion System:
- Mechanical Systems
- Hybrid
- Electric Systems
- Solar
- Other
By Payload:
- Sensors
- X-Band Marine Radar
- Cameras
- Inertial Navigation System
- Sonar
- Visual Systems
- Other
By Geography:
- North America (NA) – US, Canada & Rest of North America
- Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France & Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, Japan, India & Rest of APAC
- Latin America (LA) – Brazil & Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA) – Middle East and Africa
The Global Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 6 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Mode of Operation
Chapter 7 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Size
Chapter 8 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Propulsion System
Chapter 9 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Payload
Chapter 10 Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Unmanned Surface Vehicle Industry
