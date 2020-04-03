Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Size, Analysis, Top Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2027

Global Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market is expected to grow from US$ 991.2 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to escalate at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025 to account for US$ 1,482.6 Mn by 2025.

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are the drones operating underwater and on surface with or without human interference. The majority of the global UUV and USV market is captured by the Defense forces, owing to the ever-increasing demand for subsea monitoring. Currently, the adoption trend of UUVs and USVs is increasing among various commercial sectors such as oil & gas exploration organizations, hydrographic and oceanographic survey organizations, environmental monitoring organizations and search and recovery teams. The unmanned underwater vehicles and unmanned surface vehicles are also being adopted by various scientific research organizations for conducting oceanic studies and maritime surveys, among others. The South America unmanned underwater vehicle & unmanned surface vehicle market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 4.6% in the coming years.

Leading Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Players:

Kongsberg Gruppen

Teledyne Technologies

Lockheed Martin

ASV Global

Atlas Elektronik

ECA Group

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

General Dynamics

Boeing

Clearpath Robotics

