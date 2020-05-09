Upswing in Demand for Acai Berry to Support Global Sales Post Covid-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Acai Berry market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Acai Berry market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Acai Berry market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Acai Berry market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Acai Berry market.

The report reveals that the Acai Berry market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Acai Berry market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Acai Berry market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Acai Berry market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Nutraceuticals application segment to emerge a pale second in the global acai berry market

The Nutraceuticals application segment accounted for just over 10% of the global acai berry market in the year 2016 and this segment is anticipated to lose a massive 124 basis points over the course of the decadal study. However, the Nutraceuticals segment is predicted to witness Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 9.4% to 8.4% over the period 2016-2026 making it the second highest segment by application after the Food and Beverage segment in the global acai berry market. In 2016, the Nutraceuticals segment was worth more than US$ 75 Mn and this is forecast to grow to almost US$ 225 Mn by the end of 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.3% in terms of value. With respect to volume, the Nutraceuticals segment registered close to 34,000 tonnes in 2016 and this is anticipated to rise to more than 95,000 tonnes towards the close of the decade, registering a CAGR of 11.2% in terms of volume. An absolute dollar opportunity of more than US$ 135 Mn can be exploited in the Nutraceuticals application segment of the global acai berry market for the 10 year period between 2016 and 2026.

Health conscious customers drive demand in the Nutraceuticals segment

Rising awareness and a noticeable shift towards healthier alternatives are responsible for the surge in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals. Nutraceuticals are available in powder form, capsule form or tablets that can be consumed directly. These capsules or tablets are rich in ORAC value and contain high antioxidants that lead to various health benefits. This rise in demand for acai berry nutraceuticals is boosting the consumption and revenue share of the Nutraceuticals application segment in the global acai berry market.

Important Doubts Related to the Acai Berry Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Acai Berry market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Acai Berry market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Acai Berry market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Acai Berry market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Acai Berry market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Acai Berry market

