Upswing in Demand for Egg Yolk Lecithin to Support Global Sales Post Covid-19 Crisis

Concerns Regarding GMO Ingredients Creating Opportunities for the Egg Yolk Lecithin Market

Egg yolk lecithin acts as a powerful emulsifier, employed for stabilizing emulsions, such as mayonnaise and hollandaise sauces. The current regulations in many countries such as India and the USA, require food and drug companies to provide products with detailed labels regarding the ingredients used and the nutritional information of the product. These labels provide consumers insights about the materials they are consuming and its effects on their body. This is further fortified by ample amount of information available on the internet regarding various ingredients, such as egg yolk lecithin, consumed via food and beverages.

With consumers becoming more aware, they search for products, which are naturally sourced, egg yolk lecithin being no exception. In the current era of clean labels, egg yolk lecithin falls in line with consumer concerns regarding authenticity and environmental footprint of additives used in food. This will continue to fuel growth of the egg yolk lecithin market in the near future.

Majority of consumers have opted for non-GMO ingredients, such as egg yolk lecithin, as science suggests potential risks from GMO products such as increased allergies, and several digestive ailments, which can grow into complex disorders. Additionally, egg yolk lecithin is preferred over vegetable and soy sourced lecithin, as they comprise of enzymes, which inhibits the digestion of carbs and proteins.

The nutraceutical industry has shown quite an upsurge in the past decade bolstered by demand from consumers for healthier alternatives like egg yolk lecithin based products to pharmaceutical drugs. From fortified foods to diet supplements, all verticals are leveraged by medical and science professionals to provide consumers with nutritional products inclusive of egg yolk lecithin, particularly in developed economies, where people have higher purchasing power for such ingredients.

Demand for egg yolk lecithin, complemented by rapid growth of the nutraceuticals industry, has seen a sharp rise in the past half-a-decade in developing economies too. This is on account of increasing consumer spending in these regions on health and related products like egg yolk lecithin.

Key Companies Expanding their Global Footprint Through Developing Economies.

The companies in the egg yolk lecithin market have employed intelligent strategies to establish themselves as the monopoly holders in the market with strategic acquisitions and geographical expansion into newer markets. Merck KgaA acquired around 5 companies in the last 5 years in a bid to increase its production and technological capabilities. The company acquired Intermolecular Inc., in Sept 2019, Bssn Software in Aug 2019, and Versum Materials Inc. in April 2019.

Another key player in the market, Cargill Inc. strategically invested in Asian and Latin American markets, so as to improve its footprints in the egg yolk lecithin markets in these regions. The company recently invested more than US$ 500 Mn in various Asian markets including Singapore, Thailand, and Philippines etc. Cargill also invested $150 Mn in 2018 in the Brazilian market to become one of the largest food ingredient company in the region.

Royal DSM upgraded its production facility in China to meet the demand of egg yolk lecithin in the region, while Fresnius Kabi AG expanded its production in North Carolina, USA, with a US$100 Mn investment. Companies are also keeping a tab on developing egg yolk lecithin-based products, which fulfil certain claims and certifications. For example, Nikko Chemicals announced launch of Halal-certified cosmetic ingredients in August 2019.

Continuous research is carried out, both by corporations and individuals to utilize egg yolk lecithin to its full potential. One such example of such research is development of anesthesia for dogs carried out in 2014. Researchers have also developed lecithin-based nanoparticles, which may prove to be a breakthrough product causing a tectonic shift in the realms of egg yolk lecithin market.

