Upswing in Demand for Pearlescent Pigment to Support Global Sales Post Covid-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Pearlescent Pigment market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Pearlescent Pigment market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Pearlescent Pigment market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Pearlescent Pigment market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Pearlescent Pigment market.

The report reveals that the Pearlescent Pigment market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Pearlescent Pigment market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Pearlescent Pigment market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Pearlescent Pigment market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

segmented as follows:

Natural Pearlescent Pigment

Synthetic Pearlescent Pigment

Glass Flake Pearlescent Pigment

On the basis of structure type, the global pearlescent pigment market is segmented as follows:

Substrate-free Pearlescent Pigment

Monolayer Pearlescent Pigment

Multilayer Pearlescent Pigment

On the basis of application, the global pearlescent pigment market is segmented as follows:

Automotive Paints

Paints & Coatings

Personal Care

Plastics

Printing

Others

On the basis of region, the global pearlescent pigment market is segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

To understand and assess market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, global industry analysis, pricing analysis for pearlescent pigment among various regions, production and consumption trends and analysis by product type, structure type, application and region. Each section discusses the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the global pearlescent pigment market. To give a brief idea about revenue opportunities from various product type, structure type, application and region/country-wise segments, the report also provides volume data (in tonnes), absolute $ opportunity and total incremental opportunity for each segment over the forecast period.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, opportunities and key trends in the market. The sections that follows includes global market analysis, analysis by product type and application and regional/country level analysis. All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, covering present scenario and future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2014 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015 and 2016 and forecast made for 2017–2025.

To calculate the market size, the report considers weighted average price of pearlescent pigment across geographies on a regional basis. The forecast assesses total revenue as well as volume (in tonnes) of the global pearlescent pigment market. The data is triangulated on the basis of different verticals, considering supply side, demand side and dynamics of the regional markets, along with primary interviews of manufacturers and industry experts in the field of pearlescent pigments. However, quantifying the market across regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In the final section of the report, the pearlescent pigment market structure and landscape are included to provide report audience with a dashboard view of the companies’ presence in the pearlescent pigment market and their key strategies. Some of the major market players featured in the section include:

BASF SE

Sudarshan Chemicals Industries Ltd,

Merck KgaA

DIC Corporation

ALTANA AG

Fujian Kuncai Material Technology Co. Ltd

CRISTAL

Shanghai Zhuerna High-Tech Powder Material Co. Ltd

Oxen Special Chemicals Co. Ltd

Huaian Concord Industrial Product Co. Ltd

Spectra Colours

Lansco Colours

Aal Chemicals

Zhejiang Ruicheng Effect Pigments Co. Ltd,

Sinpearl Pearlescent Pigment Co. Ltd

Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd

