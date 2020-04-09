Urban Air Mobility Market Growth and Forecast To 2027: Leading Players Airbus SAS, Aurora Flight Sciences, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Bell Textron

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Urban Air Mobility Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, the global industrial battery market is expected to reach US$ 1,019.5 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2019-2034.



Advances in aviation technologies are creating the potential to provide convenient and efficient on-demand transportation for people and cargo in metropolitan areas. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is a transportation concept that has the potential to reconstruct societal mobility. It proposes highly affordable, accessible, and fast urban air transit, which would reduce ground-based congestion by off-loading the existing roadways transportation infrastructure. UAM relies on the gain in technologies such as distributed electric propulsion, new business models such as application-based ride-sharing, and trends in advanced aerospace manufacturing that will reduce production costs. Increasing the credit of vehicle automation and autonomous vehicle operations will be critical in achieving the autonomous UAM vision. Autonomy will be needed for an economically viable transportation system capable of supporting the high anticipated demand. Significant increases in the technological maturity of stable, maneuverable, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) vehicle, and highly automated flight are primarily going to propel the UAM industry.

The global market for urban air mobility is segmented into three major regions— North America, Europe, and Rest of World. Urban air mobility (UAM) is an attractive business proposition, which is not too far off in the future. As the road travel in large megacities becomes increasingly congested, the population commuting daily are looking for a better way to safely travel to work and other destinations. Urban air mobility can serve as the advanced way to commute on a daily basis. Urban air mobility, being a part of the future urban landscape, is a term used to describe the systems that enables on-demand, safe, highly automated, and passenger and cargo carrying air transportation services in a metropolitan environment for manned aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems.

Increasing demand for electric urban air mobility, and increasing population, and increasing need for a vehicle that result in traffic congestion in the region have been bolstering the growth of the global urban air mobility market. Based on geography, North America holds a significant market share and is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The top companies operating in the field of urban air mobility include Airbus SAS, Aurora Flight Sciences, Airspace Experience Technologies, Inc., Bell Textron Inc., EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, EmbraerX, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Kitty Hawk, Moog Inc., Volocopter GmbH, and among others. Various other companies operating in the market and are coming up with advance urban air mobility solutions, which is helping the market for urban air mobility to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

As the world’s urban population grows, traffic congestion has been seriously affecting people’s quality of life and taking a toll on general economic growth. For example, according to INRIX (a traffic analysis firm), a U.S. commuter spends approximately 41 hours in traffic each year during peak congestion times. It also mentioned that traffic congestions had cost U.S. drivers approximately US$ 305 Bn in 2017, implying an average of US$ 1,445 per driver. Furthermore, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimated an average passenger car emits 4.7 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. Furthermore, car accidents have surged, along with increasing vehicle ownership in developing countries such as India and China.

Which region will lead the urban air mobility market in 2025? The North America region will lead the Urban air mobility market in 2025 owing to the supportive government initiatives and an increasing number of companies spending rigorously on the development of urban air mobility products. Which factor is driving the urban air mobility market? Advances in aviation technologies are creating the potential to provide convenient and efficient on-demand transportation for people and cargo in metropolitan areas. Urban Air Mobility (UAM) is a transportation concept that has the potential to reconstruct societal mobility. It proposes highly affordable, accessible, and fast urban air transit, which would reduce ground-based congestion by off-loading the existing roadways transportation infrastructure. Therefore, the technological advancements in the aviation industry and increasing traffic congestion are the major factors driving the growth of urban air mobility market. Which platform led the urban air mobility market? Air Taxi segment led the urban air mobility market. The air taxi usage case is a door-to-door (or near-ubiquitous) ridesharing operation, which permits customers to call vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (VTOLs) to their preferred pickup locations and stipulate drop-off destinations at rooftops across the given city. These rides are on-demand and unscheduled, just like ridesharing applications the customers use in the present scenario. Similar to the air metro case, the aerial vehicles are both autonomous as well as operated by the pilots and can accommodate 2 to 5 passengers simultaneously, by an average load of 1 passenger per trip.

