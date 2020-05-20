URINARY CATHETERS MARKET, FACTOR ANALYSIS, INDUSTRY OVERVIEW, TOP 10 PLAYERS | OUTLOOK TILL 2027

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Urinary Catheters Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Urinary Catheters Market”.

The Urinary Catheters Market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the urinary catheters till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global urinary catheters market. The market report for urinary catheters is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of urinary catheters, public and private hospitals, academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, privately practicing physicians and surgeons, medical institutes, research centers and other academic hostilities, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The major players operating in the market of urinary catheters include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Cure Medical, LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast, and Hollister Incorporated among others. The global urinary catheters market is highly competitive and driven by large number of novel product launches and approvals. For instance, in September 2016, CompactCath introduced a small and discreet intermittent catheter for patients that demand short-term or long-term bladder management such as spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis and others.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Urinary Catheters market.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global urinary catheters market. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of various diseases where catheterization is majorly required, rapid growth of the geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals, increasing number of surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies. According to United States Census Bureau (2017), the number of people aged 65 and above was 47.8 million in 2015 and it is estimated to increase to 98.2 million by 2060. This ageing population is more susceptible to spinal cord injury (SCI), urinary incontinence, and benign prostate hyperplasia. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising advent of medical tourism and significant prevalence of chronic kidney diseases.

