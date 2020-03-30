Urinary Catheters Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027: Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Group

The global urinary catheters market estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The market for Urinary Catheters was valued at USD 2,526.8 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,811.0 Mn by 2025.

The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global urinary catheters market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The rising number of urinary incontinence and increasing number of benign prostate hyperplasia is expected to increase the demand for urinary catheters over the forecast period. However, the high risk associated to catheter associated urinary tract infection is expected to restrict the market growth.

North America is expected to be the dominant region in the global urinary catheters market. This dominance is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of various diseases where catheterization is majorly required, rapid growth of the geriatric population, increasing number of hospitals, increasing number of surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies. According to United States Census Bureau (2017), the number of people aged 65 and above was 47.8 million in 2015 and it is estimated to increase to 98.2 million by 2060. This ageing population is more susceptible to spinal cord injury (SCI), urinary incontinence, and benign prostate hyperplasia. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to factors such as increasing focus of market players developing novel products at affordable prices, developing healthcare infrastructure and rising advent of medical tourism and significant prevalence of chronic kidney diseases.

The key players operating in the field of urinary catheters worldwide include Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Urocare Products, Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Cure Medical LLC, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Bactiguard, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Coloplast Group, and Hollister, Inc. among others.

The global urinary catheters market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. The market on the basis of product is segmented into Foley catheters, condom catheters and intermittent catheters. The intermittent catheters is expected to dominate the urinary catheters market owing to the high efficiency and reduced risk of infections as well as affordability. On the other hand, Foley catheters and external condom catheters are expected to grow with a moderate CAGR owing to the high risk of infection and other complications associated with them.

The urinary catheters market is aimed to describe, define and estimate the forecast for market size of the urinary catheters till 2025. The report strategically analyzes macro and micro-markets to entail the major factors impacting the growth of the global urinary catheters market. The market report for urinary catheters is appropriate to cater the needs and demands of various stakeholders that include manufacturers, distributors and suppliers of urinary catheters, public and private hospitals, academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, privately practicing physicians and surgeons, medical institutes, research centers and other academic hostilities, and ambulatory surgical centers.

