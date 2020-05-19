US Contrast Media Injectors Market to 2027:  Awesome Research Tool You Can Try Before You Buy

In an aging society where chronic diseases is a leading factor in the health system, technical advancements are necessary to preserve the quality of life through keeping the affordable prices. Chronic diseases can be defined as medical conditions that lasts for one year or more and requires ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living. Chronic diseases such as cancer, heart diseases, musculoskeletal diseases, and others are the leading causes of death and disability that requires several imaging modalities for diagnostic and treatment monitoring purposes. According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, chronic diseases takes up US$3.3 trillion in annual health care costs.

Additionally, there presence of robust products in the pipeline have been witnessed in the contrast media injectors market. For instance, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., a US based medical imaging company actively involved in the commercialization of contrast media injectors and agents is undergoing clinical trials to develop Flurpiridaz F 18, a novel PET agent, with the first of two Phase 3 trials complete. Moreover, the company has also collaborated with academic centers in the U.S., Canada and the Europe to investigate fluorine-18-based positron emission tomography (PET) radiopharmaceutical imaging agent designed for molecular imaging of the norepinephrine pathway.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for US Contrast Media Injectors assays in the market.

Boston Scientific Corporation Shenzhen Xinguan Electromechanical Co. Ltd. ulrich GmbH & Co.KG APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. Bracco Imaging S.p.A. Guerbet SA Cook Medical Incorporated Smiths Medical Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. Bayer AG

The US contrast media injectors market is segmented based on product and application. Among the product segment, the consumables segment is expected to grow at a significant rate of 7.7% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to dominate the market by products during the year 2027, with a market share of around 65.0%

