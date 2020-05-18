US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market In-depth Professional Analysis 2027

US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market was valued at US$ 194.47 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 431.76 million by 2027.

Prostate cancer is affecting the prostate glands in the male. Prostate cancer is a common cancer following skin cancer in the male. Some common determinants responsible for the start of prostate cancer are family history, old age, and race. Nuclear medicine is imaging that needs radioactive materials. It is a helpful method to identify and also treat prostate cancer and helps radiologists to conclude the stage of cancer. US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, and the growth of innovative radiopharmaceuticals plays a vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market. However, strict guidelines for storage, production, & use of radiopharmaceuticals is likely to obstruct the growth of the US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Download the Sample Copy and understand the COVID19 impact and be smart in redefining business strategies @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009805/

Key Companies Profiled:

Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CURIUM

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

NCM-USA LLC

ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH

Jubilant Radiopharma

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG)

Theragnostics

Prostate cancer (PCa) is the fourth common cancer across the US in terms of occurrence. The rising prevalence of prostate cancer in the country led to the increased use of nuclear medicines for its treatment. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN, in 2018, there were around 2,129,118 cases of cancer in the US. Among these cases, about 10% were prostate cancer, i.e., 212,783 incidences in 2018. Moreover, the country reported 28,705 deaths due to cancer. The organization has estimated the cases of prostate cancer to reach above 737,463 in the next five years. After skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in the American male. As per the data of the American Cancer Society, 2020, it was estimated that prostate cancer would be around 191,930 and approximately 33,330 deaths from prostate cancer in the United States for 2020. Prostate cancer is more likely to grow in older adults. Almost 6 cases in 10 are identified in men who are 65 or more. The average age at identification is around 66 in men in the US. Prostate cancer needs to be examined before the additional treatment begins. And the nuclear medicines are adopted for the diagnosis and analysis ideas. Nuclear medicines in PET and SPECT are accepted for therapeutic and diagnostic prospects. Thus, owing to the rising incidences of prostate cancer poses numerous possibilities for prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market to increase throughout the forecasted period.

Key Questions Answered:

What are the key development strategies used by players operating in the Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics ?

What are the regional strategies used by industry participants to market their presence in a particular region?

How will revenue generation impact the decision-making of players?

What are the new trends affecting the growth of the Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics?

Based on product type, which product holds the maximum share in the in relation to the ongoing trends?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market segments and regions.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009805/

Our reports will help clients solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This will help our clients invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights provide a keen view on the market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investment centers of market by considering their future demands, returns, and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients identify compatible business partners.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.