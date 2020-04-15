US TV Mount Market With New Principle And Updated Strategies 2027

Booming demand for TV sets from the residential sector is driving the US TV mount market. Pertaining to the substantial growth in the residential sector due to demographic trends, low mortgage rates, as well as increased household income. The residential sector is progressing rising owing to positive impulse from consumer demand, which is further influencing the US TV mount market.

Market Insights

Several Advantages Offered by TV Mounts Is Propelling the Market Growth

With advancements in the TV screen technology, the new TVs are now lighter and thinner than before, which allows the users to mount them on the wall easily. One of the major benefits offered by TV mounts is space-saving. Also, mounting the TV set at a right angle as per the convenience of the user enables in preventing eye or neck strain. Further, full-Motion wall mount provides additional benefit to adjust the TV at multiple angles, which is adding inputs to the growth of the US TV mount market. Moreover, mounting a TV at a higher level helps in preventing it from children and pets and eliminates the risk of damage. In commercial spaces, installing TVs at height is of paramount significance, restricting access only to authorized individuals. Another important benefit offered by TV mounts is safeguarding the TV set. Mounting it on the wall helps to place the TV in a secured location, thus, securing today’s highly fragile television sets. Attributed to the mentioned benefits of TV mounts, the market is expected to flourish during the coming years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008101/request-trial

Strategic Insights

Strategy and business planning was observed as the most adopted strategies in US TV mount market. Few of the recent developments in the US TV mount market are listed below:

2019: Peerless AV launched the DS-OM46ND/OM55ND-Floor and DS-0M46ND/-OM55ND-Ceil mount supports. They are available in both 46-in and 55-in sizes for the Samsung back to back display model, with the mount verticals being the same size as the back to back displays for a flush finish.

2018: Atdec Pty Ltd. unveiled new warranty enhancement program in order to double the existing 5 year warranties for all Visidec, Spacedec and Telehook mounts to 10 years so as to ensure that the customer base have maximum level of satisfaction with the products.

US TV Mount Market Segmentation

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Type

Fixed Wall Mount

Full-Motion Wall Mount

Tilting Wall Mount

Ceiling Mount

Others

Company Profiles

Atdec pty ltd.

Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd

ERGOTRON INC

Legrand AV Division

Loctek Ergonomic Technology Corp

Mount-It!

Omnimount

Peerless-AV

Promounts

Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products co., Ltd

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @ https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008101/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]