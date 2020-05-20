USA Nutraceutical Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has bolstered the growth of USA nutraceuticals market. Nutrition plays an essential role in an athlete’s performance. Vitamins and minerals are crucial for a variety of activities in the body, such as turning food into energy and keeping bones healthy. Nutraceutical products offers an adequate amount of nutrition required to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This is translating into increasing demand for nutraceutical products in sports nutrition.

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health. Functional food and beverages are enriched with nutritions that are not provided naturally. The increasing awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of nutraceutical products supplements the growth of the USA nutraceuticals market.

Get Free Trial Subscription – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006279/request-trial

The USA nutraceuticals market by type has been categorized in functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and pharmaceuticals. The demand for functional food is rising due to the growing health consciousness among the people. They enhance the performance of body by the introduction of ingredients absent in many food items. People are inclining more towards functional food owing to their medicinal importance, and the nutritional aspects which are bound to expand the nutraceutical market in the coming years.

On the basis of application, the USA Nutraceuticals market has been segmented into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy drinks. Under application segment, general wellness is the leading segment in the USA nutraceuticals market. There has been a favorable growth in the application of nutraceuticals in the healthcare and general wellness sector. Researchers have claimed that the introduction of nutraceuticals has proven to be of significant help in the treatment of disorders like cancer, blood pressure, insomnia, coronary heart disease, depression, cough and cold and other diseases that need special care. The application of nutraceuticals in the form of dietary supplement is also rising due to its growing nutritional and medicinal benefits.

USA NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care and Pharmaceuticals

By Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

Company Profiles

Abbott

Amway

Chobani, LLC

General Mills, Inc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Matsun Nutrition

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Valensa International

Buy now at – https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00006279/checkout/basic/single/monthly