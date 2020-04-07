USA Nutraceutical Market expected to reach US$ 138,047.1 Million by the end of 2027

The USA nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 73,986.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 138,047.1 Mn by 2027.

Growth in the demand for functional food and beverages owing to increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has bolstered the growth of USA nutraceuticals market.

Nutraceutical ingredients such as vitamins and minerals are added in the functional food and beverages to enhance the nutritional value. Functional foods have a positive effect on health beyond basic nutrition and also promote optimal health.

Functional food and beverages are enriched with nutritions that are not provided naturally. The increasing awareness related to the health benefits associated with the consumption of nutraceutical products supplements the growth of the USA nutraceuticals market.

Increasing spectrum of nutraceutical in sport nutrition provides opportunity for the nutraceuticals market growth

Nutrition plays an essential role in an athlete’s performance. Vitamins and minerals are crucial for a variety of activities in the body, such as turning food into energy and keeping bones healthy. Nutraceutical products offers an adequate amount of nutrition required to maintain a healthy lifestyle. This is translating into increasing demand for nutraceutical products in sports nutrition.

Application Insights

On the basis of application, the USA Nutraceuticals market has been segmented into general wellness, beauty and anti-aging, weight management, digestive health, sports and energy drinks. Under application segment, general wellness is the leading segment in the USA nutraceuticals market. There has been a favorable growth in the application of nutraceuticals in the healthcare and general wellness sector.

