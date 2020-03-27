Usage-Based Insurance Market Is Expected To Demostrate A Cagr Of 36.4% By 2025 key players like Allianz SE,AXA S.A.,Insure The Box Ltd,Progressive Corporation,Allstate Corporation

Usage-Based Insurance Market is expected to garner $123 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Factors driving the usage-based insurance market include flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption.

Usage-based insurance (UBI) is a telematics-based insurance service in which premiums are based on driving behavior of consumers. Type of road used, braking, and cornering pattern are amongst the factors according to which the premiums are charged. Usage-based insurance includes different services such as pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD).

Players have adopted partnership and expansion as their key strategies to increase their market share. For instance, Progressive Corporation, entered into a partnership with Zubie, a U.S. based telematics solution provider. Local companies, such as Admiral Group plc, Allstate Corporation and others primarily in developed markets, offer tough competition to the established players. Privacy concerns and increase in telematics installation cost have posed major challenges for manufacturers. The key developmental strategies adopted by the companies are discussed in the report.

Some of the key players of Usage-Based Insurance Market:

Allianz SE,AXA S.A.,Insure The Box Ltd,Progressive Corporation,Allstate Corporation,Desjardins Insurance,Generali Group,Mapfre S.A.,Metromile,Aviva plc.

Segment Review:

The global usage-based insurance market is segmented based on type, technology, and geography. The segmentation by type includes pay-as-you-drive (PAYD), pay-how-you-drive (PHYD), and manage-how-you-drive (MHYD). On the basis of technology, the market is divided into OBD-II, smartphone, hybrid, and black-box.

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD) segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it provides higher level of flexibility and freedom to the customers. In terms of technology, Black Box dominates the market, accounting for over 60% of the total market revenue. From a growth perspective, smartphone technology is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America (U.S. and Rest of North America), Europe (Italy, UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa and Rest of LAMEA). Presently, Europe is the highest Usage-based insurance market, compared to other geographies.

The Global Usage-Based Insurance Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Global analysis of Usage-Based Insurance Market from 2014 – 2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Usage-Based Insurance Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2022. Forecast and analysis of Usage-Based Insurance Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

