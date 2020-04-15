UV Disinfection Equipment Market Covering Prime Factors and Competitive Outlook Till 2029

The latest study on the UV Disinfection Equipment market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current UV Disinfection Equipment market landscape. The thorough assessment of the UV Disinfection Equipment market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the UV Disinfection Equipment market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the UV Disinfection Equipment market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the UV Disinfection Equipment Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the UV Disinfection Equipment market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Also provided in the report is the competitive landscape of the major players in the UV disinfection equipment market. The players profiled in the report include Severn Trent Plc, Calgon Carbon, Corporation, Xylem Inc, Trojan Technologies, General Lighting, Aquionics, Atlantium Technologies Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, First Light Technologies Ltd., Green Water Technologies, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV, Inc., Hydro-Photon, makers of SteriPEN, and Enaqua.

The global UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into:

By Application

Water

Wastewater

Air

Food and Beverages

Surface

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

COVID-19 Impact on UV Disinfection Equipment Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global UV Disinfection Equipment market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the UV Disinfection Equipment market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

