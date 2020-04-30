V-belts Market Trend, Industry Analysis, Technology, Application, Outlook and Future Forecast Report 2025

V-belts Market is a belt of V-shaped cross section engaging a V-shaped groove in a pulley for wedging and better traction. V-Belts are friction based power or torque transmitters. The power is transmitted from one pulley to the other by means of the friction between the belt and pulley. The rubber used as the base material plays a very vital role in this. This is quite similar to the friction between the Tyre and road in the automobiles that enables the automobiles to move on the road. The V-Belt is called so because of its cross section

This report focuses on the V-belts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Continental Corporation ranks the first in terms of sales share in Indian market of V-belts, occupies 8.70% of the Indian market share in 2016; While, Sanlux, with a market share of 7.97%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 31.53% of the Indian market in 2016.

Continental Corporation ranks the first in terms of sales share in global market of V-belts, occupies 14.68% of the global market share in 2016; While, Gates, with a market share of 14.27%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 30.71% of the global market in 2016.

The worldwide market for V-belts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

V-belts Market Segment by Manufacturers:

K. Enterprises

Dharamshila Belting Pvt. Ltd.

Navyug

Flexer Rubbers

Mitsuboshi

Gates

Fenner Drives

Continental Corporation

Beha

Optibelt

Sanlux

Sanwei

Market Segment by Type, covers:

A Type

B Type

C Type

D Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Industrial

Agricultural

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global V-belts Market.

Chapter 1: Describe V-belts Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of V-belts, with sales, revenue, and price of V-belts, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of V-belts, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven V-belts market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe V-belts sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

