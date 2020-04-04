Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the market size of Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO).

This report studies the global market size of Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

Axeon Specialty Products

Marathon Oil

U.S. Oil & Refining

KazMunayGas (KMG)

TAIF-NK PSC

Tatneft

Rosneft

Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Breakdown Data by Type

Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)

Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)

In 2018, Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO) accounted for a major share of 62% in the global Vacuum Gas Oil(VGOmarket. And this product segment is poised to reach 1689 M USD by 2025 from 1083 M USD in 2018.

Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Breakdown Data by Application

Gasoline Production

Diesel / Kerosene Production

In Vacuum Gas Oil(VGOmarket, Gasoline Production segment holds an important share in terms of application, and it is expected to reach a volume of 3163.7 (K Tons) by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.03% during 2018 and 2025. It means that Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)will be promising in the Gasoline Production field in the next couple of years.

Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Production by Region

North America

Europe

Middle East

Thailand

Vacuum Gas Oil(VGO)Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

