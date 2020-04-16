You are here

Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

The latest study on the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Key Segments Covered

    Variable Frequency Drive Market
        Drive Type
            AC Drive
            DC Drive
            Servo Drive
        Voltage Range
            Medium Voltage
            Low Voltage
        Application Type
            Standard
            Regenerative
        End-use Application
            Pump
            Fan
            Compressor
            Conveyor
            HVAC
            Others
        End-use Industry
            Oil & Gas
            Food Processing
            Automotive
            Mining & Metals
            Pulp & Paper
            Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

    North America
        U.S.
        Canada
    Latin America
        Argentina
        Brazil
        Mexico
        Other
    Western Europe
        Germany
        Italy
        France
        U.K.
        Spain
        Nordic
        Benelux
        Other
    Eastern Europe
        Poland
        Russia
        Other
    Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
        China
        India
        ASEAN
        Australia & New Zealand
        Other
    Middle East & Africa
        GCC
        North Africa
        South Africa
        Other
    Japan

Key Companies

    Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
    Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
    Siemens AG
    ABB Ltd.
    American Electric Technologies Inc.
    General Electric Company
    Hitachi Limited
    Honeywell International Inc.
    Rockwell Automation Inc.
    Johnson Controls Inc.
    Emerson Industrial Automation
    Toshiba International Corporation
    Schneider Electric SE

COVID-19 Impact on Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

Important queries addressed in the report:

  1. Which company is expected to dominate the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market in terms of market share in 2020?
  2. How has the evolving regulatory framework impacted the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
  3. Which application of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) is anticipated to generate the maximum revenue during the forecast period?
  4. How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to impact the growth trajectory of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market?
  5. How are market players adjusting to the fluctuating prices of essential raw materials?

Crucial data that can be drawn from the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market report:

  • The political and economic environment of different regions and their impact on the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market
  • Growth opportunities for market players in the emerging markets
  • Current and future prospects of various applications of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD)
  • Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market
  • Impact of the various regulatory policies on the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market in different regions

