Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

The latest study on the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market presented by MRRSE is a valuable source of data for market participants vying to establish a strong foothold in the current Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market landscape. The thorough assessment of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market provides domestic as well as international market players a clear picture of the prospective growth opportunities in various regions.

The report suggests that the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX in 2019 and likely to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market through the assessment period are thoroughly discussed in the report.

Segments of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market Evaluated in the Report:

Competitive Analysis

The competitive analysis chapter of the report sheds light on the major developments of the prominent players operating in the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. The report provides information related to the recent mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and other strategic alliances within the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market. Further, the pricing, sales, promotional, and marketing strategies of each company are enclosed in the report.

Key Segments Covered

Variable Frequency Drive Market

Drive Type

AC Drive

DC Drive

Servo Drive

Voltage Range

Medium Voltage

Low Voltage

Application Type

Standard

Regenerative

End-use Application

Pump

Fan

Compressor

Conveyor

HVAC

Others

End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Food Processing

Automotive

Mining & Metals

Pulp & Paper

Others

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Other

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Nordic

Benelux

Other

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

India

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Other

Middle East & Africa

GCC

North Africa

South Africa

Other

Japan

Key Companies

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

American Electric Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Limited

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc.

Emerson Industrial Automation

Toshiba International Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

COVID-19 Impact on Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Variable Frequency Drive (VFD) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

