Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Growth Projection to 2027 | ATT, Cartrack Holdings, Continental, Geotab, Inseego

Vehicle tracking systems are used to manage the fleets and collect the data about the vehicles by the owners. Various big companies like FedEx are using advanced vehicle tracking systems to manage their resources and gain a better visibility. Increasing demand for cost optimization and better management of resources are the major factors aiding the growth of vehicle tracking systems market.

Leading Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Players: ATT Inc., Cartrack Holdings Limited, Continental AG, Geotab Inc., Inseego Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Spireon, Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd, TomTom Telematics BV., Verizon Communications Inc.

Advancements in technologies, rapid adoption for intelligent transportation systems are the major factors expected to drive the growth of this market whereas susceptibility to data loss is the major factor that might hinder the growth of vehicle tracking systems market. Rapid adoption of tracking systems by transportation and logistics companies is creating opportunities for the companies providing vehicle tracking system to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

The “Global Vehicle Tracking Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the vehicle tracking systems industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of vehicle tracking systems market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, application, industry vertical and geography. The global vehicle tracking systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading vehicle tracking systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the vehicle tracking systems market.

The global vehicle tracking systems market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as active and passive. On the basis of vehicle type the market is segmented as commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. On the basis of application the market is segmented into mobile tracking, cellular tracking, and satellite tracking. Based on industrial vertical the market is segmented as transportation and logistics, construction and manufacturing, aviation, retail, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global vehicle tracking systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The vehicle tracking systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting vehicle tracking systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the vehicle tracking systems market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the vehicle tracking systems market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from vehicle tracking systems market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for vehicle tracking systems in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the vehicle tracking systems market.

