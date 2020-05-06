Vendor Management Software Market 2020 Trends, and Strategies by Key Players HICX Solutions Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intelex Technologies Inc

The global vendor management software market accounted to US$ 4,389.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 12,295.8 Mn by 2027.

Vendor Management Software market is led by the North American region in 2018. North America led the landing global vendor management software market with more than 36% share, followed by APAC and Europe region. The presence of well developed countries such as the US and Canada and presence of large IT companies are two of the major factors responsible for the growth of vendor management software market in this region.

The major companies offering vendor management software market include Coupa Software Inc., Gatekeeper (Cinergy Technology Limited), HICX Solutions Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intelex Technologies Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MasterControl Inc., Ncontracts, SalesWarp, and SAP SE among others.

The technological innovative solutions are helping technology companies across the world to accelerate their digital transformation adoption. From the past few years, the technology industry observed high growth and a dramatic increase worldwide. Factors such as technological innovations, economic growth, and IT spending influence technology industry dynamics considerably. With the advancement in technology and growing access to cost-effective, qualified human resources globally, various industries are focusing on development as well as the adoption of highly technological products for better performance. Enterprises and new developing markets are expected to invest in the technology market to build IT infrastructure that would help reduce costs and enhance business productivity. The growing adoption of vendor management software across SMEs is expected to create new opportunities for the global vendor management software market during the forecasted period.

The vendor management software market on the basis of deployment mode is segmented into on-premise and cloud. . The on-premise vendor management software is installed and runs on the organization’s premises. However, cloud-based solutions can be remotely accessed online and are installed on the online server. The on-premise deployment solution costs more and is generally adopted by companies that do not intend to share data with other organizations. However, cloud deployment is gaining popularity as it offers cost-efficient solutions with various benefits such as greater flexibility, on-demand scalability, and low cost of implementation. Thus, anticipated to create significant market space for vendor management software market players operation worldwide.

The global market for vendor management software market is segmented based on the parameters such as deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment dominates the vendor management software market heavily and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of enterprise size, large enterprise segment led the market in 2018 with a maximum market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of industry vertical, retail segment led the market with highest market share. Key players operating in the market are partnering with the small as well as large and other companies which are helping them to gain customer traction.

