Ventricular Assist Device Market Analysis Report 2020 to 2027: CardiacAssist, Jarvik Heart, ABIOMED, Thoratec

A ventricular assist device (VAD) is an electromechanical device for assisting cardiac circulation, which is used either to partially or to completely replace the function of a failing heart. In some instances VAD’s are also used as destination therapy (DT). In this instance, the patient shall not undergo a heart transplantation and the VAD is what the patient will use for the remainder of his life.

The market of ventricular assist device market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increasing prevalence and incidence of patients with heart failure, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and shortage of heart donors. Furthermore, the development of technology in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market. Conversely, specific limitations of these devices like high cost and serious risks tangled with implantation procedure of a ventricular assist device restrict the market growth.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

1 CARDIACASSIST, INC

2 JARVIK HEART, INC.

3 ABIOMED

4 THORATEC CORPORATION

5 BERLIN HEART

6 RELIANTHEART, INC.

7 TERUMO CORPORATION

8 CALON CARDIO

9 HEARTWARE INTERNATIONAL

10 MEDTRONIC PLC.

The Insight Partners has segmented the global Ventricular Assist Device Market:

The product segment includes, Biventricular Assist Devices, Left Ventricular Assist Devices, and Right Ventricular Assist Devices. Based on type, the market is segmented as, Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices, Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices. Based on application, the market is segmented as, Destination therapy, Bridge-to-recovery therapy, Bridge-to-transplant therapy, Bridge-to-candidacy therapy

The report covers key developments in the Ventricular Assist Device market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ventricular Assist Device market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Ventricular Assist Device market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Ventricular Assist Device market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Ventricular Assist Device market in these regions.

