Veterinary Capital Equipment Market By Product Type: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) and Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation

Veterinary Capital Equipment Market Overview

Veterinary capital equipment refers to the products or machines which are required for the identification and treatment of animal diseases. Veterinary capital equipment helps hospitals or clinics to provide veterinary services effectively. Additionally, veterinary capital equipment creates a more efficient work environment. Being a fixed asset, this capital equipment provides a benefit over a long period of time.

Market Size and Forecast

The global veterinary capital equipment market is anticipated to witness robust growth over the forecast period. The market of veterinary capital equipment has built an impregnable column in recent years and is expected to behold positive growth in the near future. Rising expenditure on animal health is driving the growth of veterinary clinics and hospitals which further, is expected to drive the growth of the veterinary capital equipment market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, North America accounted for a market share of 41% in 2016 in the overall veterinary capital equipment market. Further, North America is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the increasing number of pet veterinary practitioners. Further, North America was held for the largest number of pets in the region. Additionally, the number of pet owners is expected to rise in the North American region. Apart from this, pet owners are willing to spend more on their pets in the North America region.

These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the veterinary capital equipment market in the region during the forecast period. The U.S. is the major country contributing significantly to the growth of the veterinary capital equipment market. Increasing spending coupled with the increasing number of pets in the country is anticipated to fuel the demand for veterinary capital equipment in the next few years. Europe is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing pet care market in the region. Further, the presence of a large number of manufacturers and suppliers in the region is expected to supplement the growth of the veterinary capital equipment market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market across the globe. The market of Asia Pacific is mainly expanding on the back of the increasing number of veterinary clinics and the rising adoption of companion animals. In the Asia Pacific region, India, China and Japan are the key countries making a significant contribution to the growth of the veterinary capital equipment market. Latin America is projected to observe a high growth rate during the forecast period on the account of high pet ownership and veterinary hospitals & clinics in the region.

Key Players

Medtronic Plc.

Sunburn Surgical Co., Inc.

Mila International Inc.

Jorgen Kruuse A/S

Digicare Biomedical Technology, Inc.

Vetland Medical Sales and Services LLC

Hallowell Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation

DRE Veterinary

Midmark Corporation

Jorgensen Laboratories

MWI Veterinary Supply Co.

and Others

Growth Drivers & Challenges

The rising number of veterinary clinics and hospitals across the globe is one of the major growth drivers of the veterinary capital equipment market. Additionally, increasing spending on animal healthcare is supplementing the growth of the veterinary clinic which is likely to drive the growth of the global veterinary capital equipment market during the forecast period. Further, the rising prevalence of animal diseases such as zoonotic diseases coupled with the increasing animal population is resulting in the expansion of the pet healthcare market. This factor is expected to trigger the growth of the veterinary capital equipment market globally.

Additionally, development and technological advancements in the veterinary capital equipment is expected to drive the growth of the global veterinary capital equipment market. Moreover, favorable government subsidiary policies such as tax exemption on veterinary equipment are anticipated to boost the growth of the veterinary capital equipment market. In contrast, the high cost of the veterinary capital equipment market is expected to limit the growth of the global veterinary capital equipment market.

