Veterinary CROs Market Worth US$ 1,440.15 Mn in 2027 – Clinvet, Klifovet Ag, Löhlein and Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research

veterinary CROs market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,440.15 Mn in 2027 from US$ 710.81 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global veterinary CRO market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global veterinary CROs market, based on the service type, is segmented into clinical trials, toxicology, market authorization and regulatory support, others.

The market for veterinary CROs is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing animal healthcare expenditure. Moreover, development opportunities in emerging countries are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years. Clinical trials segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Leading companies operating in the veterinary CROs market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Clinvet, Klifovet Ag, Löhlein and Wolf Vet Research, Oncovet Clinical Research, Ondax Scientific, Triveritas, Veterinary Research Management (VRM) LTD, VetPharm, Inc., Vetspin SRL among others.

clinical trials segment captured the largest share in the global veterinary CROs market. clinical trials Clinical trials for veterinary medical products refer to a study of the effects of medical drugs or products on target animal species with an objective to assess its efficacy, safety, absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion. These trials are needed to be conducted in the justifiable means of veterinary medicines with sufficient information available regarding the product’s analytical and behavioral properties. Veterinary clinical studies aim to improve scientific knowledge to find effective and best ways for prevention, diagnosis, and disease treatment of various conditions affecting animals.

Application Insights

Global veterinary CROs market, based on application was segmented into pets, livestock and wild. The pet market witnessed the highest share in 2019 and is expected to show noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to various applications in different fields.

In terms of market share, pet segment held the largest market share. Additionally, it is likely to witness growth opportunities due to increasing market for companion animal medications and rising number of trials for pet medications over the last years.

Indication Insights

The Indication segment in this study include into oncology, infectious diseases, neurology, and others. The oncology market is particularly found among pet that live for more than ten years. These animals are then recommended and given appropriate radiotherapy, chemotherapy, and surgery as per the individual condition. The common types of cancer found among animals include skin tumors, breast cancer, head and neck cancer, lymphoma, testicular tumors, bone tumors, and abdominal tumors.

The oncology held the largest market share in the indication segment and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is expected to increase the number of clinical trial models for conducting research studies for cancer medicine benefitting the veterinary CRO service providers.

