Veterinary Endoscopes Market: Growing Training Programs for Endoscopic Diagnosis

The veterinary endoscopes market in the Asia Pacific region is largely held by countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. The veterinary endoscopes market across the region is estimated to grow significantly due to rising numbers of veterinary clinics, hospitals, and institutes. The growth of the market is also attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals and related businesses. In addition, it is expected that the market is projected to grow due to the regulations for animal protection and conservation in countries like South Korea and Australia.

The veterinary endoscopes market accounted to US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 478.84Mn by 2027.

Top Leading companies:

Olympus Corporation

Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC

Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Harvard Apparatus

Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd.

Infiniti Medical

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Welch Allyn

In addition, veterinary schools and institutes training for veterinary diagnosis are incorporated, and the veterinary doctors, nurses, and other professionals are being trained. Other than the programs offered in the institutes, online courses are made available. For instance, the University of Agriculture, The University of Tennessee, offers the online only course (20 CE hours) and integrated courses (56-64 CE hours), which offers in-depth online training for rigid and flexible endoscope handling, cleaning and other related knowledge. The courses also offer individuals desiring hands-on training. Thus, owing to these factors it is expected that the market is likely to grow exponentially in coming days.

The global veterinary endoscopes market by product type segments was led by rigid endoscopes. In 2018, the rigid endoscopes accounted for the largest market share in the global veterinary endoscopes market. The growth of rigid endoscopes is expected to grow due to advantages of minimally invasive procedures for the animals. However, the flexible endoscopes segment is estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the better visibility due to light source of flexible endoscope, increasing technological development that is enabling the early detection of diseases in animals.

Advantages of the capsule endoscopes such as easy administration, capturing of high resolution and 360 degree diagnostic images of the entire gastrointestinal tract enable a veterinary doctor to diagnose GI disease faster and efficiently. Also, various companies are entering the capsule endoscopes segment, for instance, a European company Infiniti Medical developed ALICAM, which is ambulatory light-based imaging (ALI) capsule endoscopy devices. The device helps to visualize the detailed diagnosis of pets during their normal day.

