Veterinary Endoscopes Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Olympus Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Harvard Apparatus And Others

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global veterinary endoscopes market accounted to US$ 268.82 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 478.84Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Growing Training Programs for Endoscopic Diagnosis

Diagnosis and treatment through endoscopy are an emerging field in the veterinary sector. The veterinary endoscopes are devices which are widely used for diagnosing gastrointestinal diseases in the animals. Therefore, various education and training programs are being conducted to upgrade the knowledge of veterinary professionals with the latest technologies. Various companies such as Karl Storz SE & Co. KG and Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC are also offering training programs for the use of veterinary endoscopic devices for diagnosis and treatment.

In addition, veterinary schools and institutes training for veterinary diagnosis are incorporated, and the veterinary doctors, nurses, and other professionals are being trained. Other than the programs offered in the institutes, online courses are made available. For instance, the University of Agriculture, The University of Tennessee, offers the online only course (20 CE hours) and integrated courses (56-64 CE hours), which offers in-depth online training for rigid and flexible endoscope handling, cleaning and other related knowledge. The courses also offer individuals desiring hands-on training. Thus, owing to these factors it is expected that the market is likely to grow exponentially in coming days.

Key Competitors In Market are

Olympus Corporation, Biovision Veterinary Endoscopy, LLC, Dr. Fritz, MEDIT INC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Harvard Apparatus, Shanghai Aohua Photoelectricity Endoscope Co., Ltd., Infiniti Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Welch Allyn

Strategic Insights

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global veterinary endoscopes industry. Whereas, organic growth strategies where carried out largely in the veterinary endoscopes market. For instance, in March 2019, Olympus Corporation has launched the PowerSpiral in Europe and parts of the Asia-Pacific region, including Hong Kong and India. Further, it is planning to launch in the United States and other parts of the Asia-Pacific region as regulatory procedures are completed.

Market segmentation:

By Product Type (Capsule Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes and Rigid Endoscopes); Application (Diagnostic and Surgical); Procedure (Bronchoscopy, Cystoscopy, Gastrointestinal, Laparoscopy, Otoscopy, and Other Procedures); End User (Veterinary Clinic, Veterinary Hospitals and Other End Users),

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

