Veterinary Medicine Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Key Players Zoetis, Virbac, Nutreco, Intravet
Veterinary medicines are used for the treatment of animal injuries, infections and diseases. The veterinary medicine include vaccines, veterinary medicines, such as antimicrobial agents, and diagnostic kits to cure the animals from pathogen. Moreover, the medication is also available for animal health care, surgery and preventive services.
The veterinary Medicine market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing awareness towards healthcare of livestock and companion animals and government policies to immunize the animals. Moreover, the inflated R&D investment in this sector, new technology with better therapeutic application and raised quality standards presents the opportunity for the market.
Top Leading companies are:
- Zoetis
- Intravet INC. (MERCK AND CO., INC.)
- Elanco
- Bayer AG
- Ceva
- Virbac
- Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Nutreco N.V
- Sanofi
The global veterinary medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, route of administration, animal type and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as drugs, vaccines and medicated feed additives. On the basis of route of administration, the market is classified as oral, parenteral and topical. On the basis of animal type, the market is classified as companion animals and livestock animals. On the basis of end-user, the market is classified as veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, pharmacies and drug stores.
