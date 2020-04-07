Veterinary MRI Imaging Equipment Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate of CAGR XX% During 2016 – 2024

Performing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) with small animals requires continuous monitoring of vital parameters, especially the respiration rate. Clinical whole-body MR scanners represent an attractive option for preclinical imaging as dedicated animal scanners are cost-intensive in both investment and maintenance, thus limiting their availability.

Today, most of the MRI machines available in market are technologically advanced having impressive image quality is achievable with clinical MR systems in combination with special coils.

For instance, the BIOPAC MP150 System (BIOPAC System Inc.) provides a complete small animal MRI monitoring system for ECG, Heart Rate, EMG, blood pressure, respiration, temperature, pulse oximetry, CO2 and O2 gas analysis, electrical stimulation, and MRI triggering.

BIOPAC has a range of options that can be used in the MRI for small animal monitoring. Similarly, Bruker BioSpin (Bruker) provides small animal MRI solutions for preclinical and molecular MR imaging research.

The global market for veterinary MRI imaging equipment is segmented on basis of product type, animal group, diseases, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Product Type Closed MRI Machines Open MRI Machines



Segmentation by Animal Group Small Companion Animals Large Animals

Segmentation by Diseases Central Nervous System Injuries Musculoskeletal Injuries Vascular Disease Cancer Other

Segmentation by End User Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics Academic Institutions



The global veterinary MRI imaging equipment market on the basis of product type can be segmented into closed MRI machines and open MRI machines. The closed MRI machines has been highly used, however the inclination towards open MRI machines is expected in forecast year.

The market has been further classified on the basis of animal group, including small companion animals and large animals. Similarly, on the basis of diseases the global veterinary MRI imaging equipment is segmented into list of diseases which is been observed in animals namely, Central Nervous System Injuries, Musculoskeletal Injuries, Vascular Disease, Cancer, Other diseases.

On the basis of end user, the global veterinary MRI imaging equipment market has been segmented into Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics and academic institutes. Among both, Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics holds the maximum share and expected to propagate at a high growth rate.

On the basis of regional presence, global veterinary MRI imaging equipment market are segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America remains dominant in the global veterinary MRI imaging equipment market due to increasing number of veterinary hospitals and clinics, which leads to increasing number of CT scan procedure. Emerging markets such as APAC and Latin America are expected to see delayed growth.

In the majority of the developed countries, the adoption of veterinary MRI imaging equipment are emphasizing by non-government bodies. Some of the prominent manufacturers of veterinary MRI imaging equipment identified in this market are MR Solutions, Fujifilm Holdings, GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Philips Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Universal Medical Systems, Inc, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote, Oxford Instruments Healthcare, BIOPAC Systems Inc., Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd, and Bruker.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Veterinary MRI Imaging Equipment Market Segments

Veterinary MRI Imaging Equipment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Veterinary MRI Imaging Equipment Market Size & Forecast 2016 To 2024

Veterinary MRI Imaging Equipment Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Veterinary MRI Imaging Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights: