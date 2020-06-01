Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market: Industry In Depth Research 2020-2026 | Idexx Laboratories Inc., Zoetis, Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1798600/global-veterinary-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Idexx Laboratories Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Virbac, Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd., Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Anipoc, Ltd., Onex Corporation, Neurologica Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Esaote Spa, Excelsior Union Limited, GE Healthcare, Minxray, Inc., Examion Gmbh, Sedecal

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product:

Imaging Systems

Analyzers

Reagents

Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Application:

Dogs

Cats

Poultry

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1798600/global-veterinary-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Overview

1.1 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Product Overview

1.2 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Imaging Systems

1.2.2 Analyzers

1.2.3 Reagents

1.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Covid-19 Impact on Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Covid-19 Impact on Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics by Application

4.1 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Dogs

4.1.2 Cats

4.1.3 Poultry

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics by Application

5 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Business

10.1 Idexx Laboratories Inc.

10.1.1 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.1.5 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Recent Development

10.2 Zoetis, Inc.

10.2.1 Zoetis, Inc. Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zoetis, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Zoetis, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.2.5 Zoetis, Inc. Recent Development

10.3 Virbac

10.3.1 Virbac Corporation Information

10.3.2 Virbac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Virbac Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Virbac Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.3.5 Virbac Recent Development

10.4 Heska Corporation

10.4.1 Heska Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Heska Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Heska Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Heska Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.4.5 Heska Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Development

10.6 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh

10.6.1 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Corporation Information

10.6.2 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.6.5 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Recent Development

10.7 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

10.7.1 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.7.5 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

10.8.1 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.8.5 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Anipoc, Ltd.

10.9.1 Anipoc, Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Anipoc, Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Anipoc, Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Anipoc, Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.9.5 Anipoc, Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Onex Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Onex Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Onex Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Neurologica Corporation

10.11.1 Neurologica Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Neurologica Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Neurologica Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Neurologica Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.11.5 Neurologica Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

10.12.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.12.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

10.13.1 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.13.5 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Esaote Spa

10.14.1 Esaote Spa Corporation Information

10.14.2 Esaote Spa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Esaote Spa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Esaote Spa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.14.5 Esaote Spa Recent Development

10.15 Excelsior Union Limited

10.15.1 Excelsior Union Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 Excelsior Union Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Excelsior Union Limited Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Excelsior Union Limited Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.15.5 Excelsior Union Limited Recent Development

10.16 GE Healthcare

10.16.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

10.16.2 GE Healthcare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 GE Healthcare Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 GE Healthcare Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.16.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

10.17 Minxray, Inc.

10.17.1 Minxray, Inc. Corporation Information

10.17.2 Minxray, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Minxray, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Minxray, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.17.5 Minxray, Inc. Recent Development

10.18 Examion Gmbh

10.18.1 Examion Gmbh Corporation Information

10.18.2 Examion Gmbh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Examion Gmbh Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Examion Gmbh Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.18.5 Examion Gmbh Recent Development

10.19 Sedecal

10.19.1 Sedecal Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sedecal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Sedecal Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sedecal Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products Offered

10.19.5 Sedecal Recent Development

11 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

11.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

11.4.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]search.com

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”