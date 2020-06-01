Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Report 2020-2026 with Competitive Research | Idexx Laboratories Inc., Zoetis, Inc.

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:

Quality Market Research on Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Get the Sample of this Report with Detail TOC and List of [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1798157/global-veterinary-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Idexx Laboratories Inc., Zoetis, Inc., Virbac, Heska Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh, Woodley Equipment Company Ltd., Randox Laboratories, Ltd., Anipoc, Ltd., Onex Corporation, Neurologica Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc., Esaote Spa, Excelsior Union Limited, GE Healthcare, Minxray, Inc., Examion Gmbh, Sedecal

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Product:

Imaging Systems

Analyzers

Reagents

Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Segmentation by Application:

Dogs

Cats

Poultry

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Ask for Customized Report as per Your [email protected]https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1798157/global-veterinary-point-of-care-poc-diagnostics-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Imaging Systems

1.3.3 Analyzers

1.3.4 Reagents

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Dogs

1.4.3 Cats

1.4.4 Poultry

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Covid-19 Impact on Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Covid-19 Impact: Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Trends

2.3.2 Covid-19 Impact: Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Covid-19 Impact: Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Covid-19 Impact: Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Players: Views for Future

3 Covid-19 Impact on Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics as of 2019)

3.4 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Impact on Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Impact on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Covid-19 Impact on Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Covid-19 Impact on Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 UAE

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Idexx Laboratories Inc.

8.1.1 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.1.5 Idexx Laboratories Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Idexx Laboratories Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.2 Zoetis, Inc.

8.2.1 Zoetis, Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Zoetis, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Zoetis, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.2.5 Zoetis, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Zoetis, Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.3 Virbac

8.3.1 Virbac Corporation Information

8.3.2 Virbac Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Virbac Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.3.5 Virbac SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Virbac Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.4 Heska Corporation

8.4.1 Heska Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Heska Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Heska Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.4.5 Heska Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Heska Corporation Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

8.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.6 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh

8.6.1 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Corporation Information

8.6.2 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.6.5 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Eurolyser Diagnostica Gmbh Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.7 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

8.7.1 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.7.5 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Woodley Equipment Company Ltd. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.8 Randox Laboratories, Ltd.

8.8.1 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Corporation Information

8.8.2 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.8.5 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Randox Laboratories, Ltd. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.9 Anipoc, Ltd.

8.9.1 Anipoc, Ltd. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Anipoc, Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Anipoc, Ltd. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.9.5 Anipoc, Ltd. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Anipoc, Ltd. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.10 Onex Corporation

8.10.1 Onex Corporation Corporation Information

8.10.2 Onex Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Onex Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.10.5 Onex Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Onex Corporation Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.11 Neurologica Corporation

8.11.1 Neurologica Corporation Corporation Information

8.11.2 Neurologica Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Neurologica Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.11.5 Neurologica Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Neurologica Corporation Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.12 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

8.12.1 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Corporation Information

8.12.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.12.5 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.13 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

8.13.1 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Corporation Information

8.13.2 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.13.5 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.14 Esaote Spa

8.14.1 Esaote Spa Corporation Information

8.14.2 Esaote Spa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Esaote Spa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.14.5 Esaote Spa SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Esaote Spa Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.15 Excelsior Union Limited

8.15.1 Excelsior Union Limited Corporation Information

8.15.2 Excelsior Union Limited Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Excelsior Union Limited Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.15.5 Excelsior Union Limited SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Excelsior Union Limited Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.16 GE Healthcare

8.16.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.16.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 GE Healthcare Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.16.5 GE Healthcare SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 GE Healthcare Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.17 Minxray, Inc.

8.17.1 Minxray, Inc. Corporation Information

8.17.2 Minxray, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Minxray, Inc. Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.17.5 Minxray, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Minxray, Inc. Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.18 Examion Gmbh

8.18.1 Examion Gmbh Corporation Information

8.18.2 Examion Gmbh Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Examion Gmbh Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.18.5 Examion Gmbh SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Examion Gmbh Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

8.19 Sedecal

8.19.1 Sedecal Corporation Information

8.19.2 Sedecal Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Sedecal Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Products and Services

8.19.5 Sedecal SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Sedecal Recent Developments and Reaction to Covid-19

9 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Covid-19 Impact on Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Covid-19 Impact on Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Sales Channels

11.2.2 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Distributors

11.3 Veterinary Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

Contact US:

QY Research, INC.

17890 Castleton, Suite 218,

Los Angeles, CA – 91748

USA: +1 626 428 8800

India: +91 9766 478 224

Email – [email protected]

Web – www.qyresearch.com

”