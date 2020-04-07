Veterinary Software Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027
Veterinary software is an integrated system designed for small as well as medium practices. The software serves the veterinary industry to a large extent. The software is highly being used in everyday operations of an animal clinic other than the medical practice, such as appointment scheduling, billing tasks, client and patient details capturing, client communication, and report production.
The veterinary software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing animal health expenditure as well as increase in the number of veterinary practitioners. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
Top Leading companies are:
- Animal Intelligence Software
- ClienTrax
- Covetrus, Inc.
- ezyVet
- Finnish Net Solutions
- Hippo Manager Software
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Timeless Veterinary Systems
- Vetter Software, Inc.
- VIA Information Systems
The global veterinary software market is segmented on the basis of product, type, delivery model, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, veterinary imaging software, veterinary practice management software and other software. On the basis of type, the veterinary software market is categorized as, integrated software and standalone software. The market is classified based on delivery model such as, on-premise model and web-based/cloud-based model. Similarly, based on end user the market is categorized as, clinics and ambulatory practices, specialty & emergency hospitals and veterinary hospitals & referral practices.
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY
1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION
1.3.1 Veterinary Software Market – By Product
1.3.2 Veterinary Software Market – By Type
1.3.3 Veterinary Software Market – By Delivery Model
1.3.4 Veterinary Software Market – By End User
1.3.5 Veterinary Software Market – By Region
1.3.5.1 By Country
2. KEY TAKEWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. VETERINARY SOFTWARE MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. OVERVIEW
4.2. PEST ANALYSIS
4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis
4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis
4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS
5. VETERINARY SOFTWARE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS
5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
