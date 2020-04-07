Veterinary Software Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

Veterinary software is an integrated system designed for small as well as medium practices. The software serves the veterinary industry to a large extent. The software is highly being used in everyday operations of an animal clinic other than the medical practice, such as appointment scheduling, billing tasks, client and patient details capturing, client communication, and report production.

The veterinary software market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing animal health expenditure as well as increase in the number of veterinary practitioners. In addition, the opportunities from developing economies is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global veterinary software market is segmented on the basis of product, type, delivery model, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, veterinary imaging software, veterinary practice management software and other software. On the basis of type, the veterinary software market is categorized as, integrated software and standalone software. The market is classified based on delivery model such as, on-premise model and web-based/cloud-based model. Similarly, based on end user the market is categorized as, clinics and ambulatory practices, specialty & emergency hospitals and veterinary hospitals & referral practices.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global veterinary software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The veterinary software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

