Vibrating Screens Market Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2028

Liner motion screens to surpass circular screen’s position with higher anticipated growth rate

The growth of vibrating screens market is anticipated to reach heights with the current boom in construction as well as the mining industry. Real estate sector, which is expected to grow at a good pace annually, is expected to be the prime factor influencing the demand for vibrating screens in the global market. By product type, the market is segmented as Linear Vibrating Screen, Circular Vibrating Screen and Elliptical Vibrating Screen. The research report suggests that among these types, circular vibrating screen is estimated to lead the global vibrating screen market over the forecast period.

The segment is not the fastest growing segment when compared to linear motion and elliptical motion vibrating screens. Circular vibrating screen is expected to reach market value of over US$ 1,200 Mn over the course of the forecast period.

Some of the key end-use industries that rely on screening using circular motion vibrating screens are mineral mining, coal mining, metal mining, construction industry, steel mills and many other industries. However, due to significant demand for linear motion vibrating screens from the aggregate industry, coal preparation plants and many others industries, linear segment is expected to grow a higher CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Customized screens to gain high momentum in the advanced areas

The advancements in developed regions have raised demands for advanced vibrating screens such as customized vibrating screen. The global vibrating screens market is witnessing a high growth opportunity with the introduction of technologically-advanced products. Key manufacturers of vibrating screens are focusing on product differentiation through innovation by means of investments in Research & Development, value-added product launches, and by exploring novel applications. Customized screens are gaining wide prominence especially in developed regions such as China, SEA & Pacific and North America. Some of the manufacturers of vibrating screen are providing customized equipment based on customer demand. These vibrating screens are sold directly by manufacturer or through distribution channel. Some of the other technological innovations that have been introduced in the global market by manufacturers are dust free screens, reduced noise generation, increased screen efficiency etc.

Low penetration and limited investments to serve as a hurdle in growth of vibrating screens market

Despite being highly prevalent in numerous industries, the vibrating screens market may face lower demand in the regions with lesser awareness as many industrial areas may avoid its use due to long lifespan of equipment and high costs associated with it.

Many smaller players have been struggling with the high costs of vibrating screens, and thus avoiding its use or reducing the maintenance cost of equipment. Capital investments in the industry remain low. Dramatic fluctuations in the commodity prices during the recent years have curtailed investment sentiments in the mining sector.

In most Latin American counties, such as Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and El Salvador, economic activities have been significantly impacted due to the downturn of the mining industry. Furthermore, exploration expenditure has been consistently declining over the past few years, primarily owing to sluggish economic conditions. Thus, limited investments in the mining sector are anticipated to hamper the growth of the vibrating screen market

