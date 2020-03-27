Video Analytics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities 2027

Increasing security concerns along with growing need for intelligent surveillance are some of the major factors which are boosting the demands for video analytics market globally. Video analytics solutions help in analyzing the data on both real time basis as well post the event, it also helps companies to gain insights and identify on costumer behavior.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Video Analytics Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component, applications and industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Video Analytics market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to increasing security concerns and replacement of traditional security systems.

Some of the important players in Video Analytics market are Intuvision, Inc., Intellivision, Avigilon Corporation, Aventura Technologies, Inc., GE Security, Samsung, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Axis Communications and Honeywell International Inc. Among others.

The objectives of this report are as follows: