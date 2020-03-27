Video Analytics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities 2027
Increasing security concerns along with growing need for intelligent surveillance are some of the major factors which are boosting the demands for video analytics market globally. Video analytics solutions help in analyzing the data on both real time basis as well post the event, it also helps companies to gain insights and identify on costumer behavior.
The report aims to provide an overview of Global Video Analytics Market along with detailed segmentation of market by component, applications and industry verticals and five major geographical regions. Global Video Analytics market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period due to increasing security concerns and replacement of traditional security systems.
Some of the important players in Video Analytics market are Intuvision, Inc., Intellivision, Avigilon Corporation, Aventura Technologies, Inc., GE Security, Samsung, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Axis Communications and Honeywell International Inc. Among others.
Request Sample Copy @ http://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000276
The objectives of this report are as follows:
- To provide overview of the global Video Analytics market
- To analyze and forecast the global Video Analytics market on the basis of type, application, deployment type, and industry vertical
- To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Video Analytics market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries
- To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend
- To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions
- To profiles key Video Analytics players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies