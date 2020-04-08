Video-as-a-Service Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Forecast to 2027

Video-as-a-service offers features including, call production, recording, multi-point high definition bridging, recording, white-glove concierge services, archiving, as well as endpoint management. It is considered as a reliable and simple substitute for businesses with inadequate infrastructure, budget, expertise, or desire to implement corporate video conferencing services. Video-as-a- Service delivers security and provides a range of products for security, safety, and convenience.

The video-as-a-service market is highly propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, particularly by SMEs. Further, factors such as BYOD and low ownership cost are contributing to the video-as-a-service market growth. Also, innovation in video surveillance products and application owing to advancements in technology is bolstering the video-as-a-service market growth. However, concerns related to privacy and security may act as a restraining factor to market growth. The video-as-a-service market is expected to flourish in developing economies in the coming years owing to favorable government regulations and policies.

Get Sample Copy Of This [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006179/

Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Adobe Systems

2. Applied Global Technologies, LLC

3. Avaya, Inc.

4. AVI-SPL, Inc.

5. BlueJeans Network

6. Cisco Systems, Inc

7. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

8. Interoute Communications Limited

9. Polycom, Inc.

10. Vidyo

The “Global Video-as-a-Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Video-as-a-Service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of video-as-a-service market with detailed market segmentation by component, device, deployment, end-user, and geography. The global video-as-a-service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Video-as-a-Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.The global video-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of component, device, deployment, and end-user. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. The platform is further sub-segment into application management, device management, and network management. Also, the service segment is sub-segmented into professional and managed services. The device segment of video-as-a-service market is classified into mobility devices and enterprise computing. By deployment, the video-as-a-service market is categorized into public, private, and hybrid cloud. The end-user segment of video-as-a-service market is segmented into healthcare, government and defense, BFSI, media and entertainment, IT & telecom, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global video-as-a-service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The video-as-a-service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Buy [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006179/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]