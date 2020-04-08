Video-as-a-Service Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Forecast to 2027
Video-as-a-service offers features including, call production, recording, multi-point high definition bridging, recording, white-glove concierge services, archiving, as well as endpoint management. It is considered as a reliable and simple substitute for businesses with inadequate infrastructure, budget, expertise, or desire to implement corporate video conferencing services. Video-as-a- Service delivers security and provides a range of products for security, safety, and convenience.
The video-as-a-service market is highly propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, particularly by SMEs. Further, factors such as BYOD and low ownership cost are contributing to the video-as-a-service market growth. Also, innovation in video surveillance products and application owing to advancements in technology is bolstering the video-as-a-service market growth. However, concerns related to privacy and security may act as a restraining factor to market growth. The video-as-a-service market is expected to flourish in developing economies in the coming years owing to favorable government regulations and policies.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global video-as-a-service market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The video-as-a-service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
