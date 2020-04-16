Video Conferencing Equipment Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges



Complete study of the global Video Conferencing Equipment market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Video Conferencing Equipment industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Video Conferencing Equipment production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Video Conferencing Equipment market include _Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, West Unified Communications Services, ZTE Corporation, Polycom, Inc., Vidyo, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated., Microsoft Corporation, Arkadin International SAS, Logitech International S.A., Orange Business Services, JOYCE CR, S.R.O.

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Video Conferencing Equipment industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Video Conferencing Equipment manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Video Conferencing Equipment industry.

Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market Segment By Type:

On-premise, Managed, Cloud-based

Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market Segment By Application:

Corporate Enterprise, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Video Conferencing Equipment industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Video Conferencing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Video Conferencing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Video Conferencing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Video Conferencing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Video Conferencing Equipment market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Video Conferencing Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Video Conferencing Equipment

1.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 On-premise

1.2.3 Managed

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Video Conferencing Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Corporate Enterprise

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Government and Defense

1.3.5 Education

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Video Conferencing Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Video Conferencing Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Video Conferencing Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Video Conferencing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Video Conferencing Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Video Conferencing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Video Conferencing Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Video Conferencing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Video Conferencing Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Video Conferencing Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Video Conferencing Equipment Business

7.1 Cisco Systems

7.1.1 Cisco Systems Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cisco Systems Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Huawei Technologies

7.2.1 Huawei Technologies Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Huawei Technologies Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 West Unified Communications Services

7.3.1 West Unified Communications Services Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 West Unified Communications Services Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ZTE Corporation

7.4.1 ZTE Corporation Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ZTE Corporation Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Polycom, Inc.

7.5.1 Polycom, Inc. Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Polycom, Inc. Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Vidyo, Inc.

7.6.1 Vidyo, Inc. Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Vidyo, Inc. Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Adobe Systems Incorporated.

7.7.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated. Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Adobe Systems Incorporated. Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Microsoft Corporation

7.8.1 Microsoft Corporation Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Microsoft Corporation Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Arkadin International SAS

7.9.1 Arkadin International SAS Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Arkadin International SAS Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Logitech International S.A.

7.10.1 Logitech International S.A. Video Conferencing Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Logitech International S.A. Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Orange Business Services

7.12 JOYCE CR, S.R.O.

8 Video Conferencing Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Video Conferencing Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Video Conferencing Equipment

8.4 Video Conferencing Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Video Conferencing Equipment Distributors List

9.3 Video Conferencing Equipment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Market Forecast

11.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Video Conferencing Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

