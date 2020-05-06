Video Streaming Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2026

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Video Streaming Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Video Streaming Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Video streaming or media streaming is a video content, which can be sent in compressed form over the internet and played immediately rather than storing it on the hard drive of the device. The word streaming means listening to music or watching a video in real time rather than to wait for the video to be downloaded to the device and then watch it. Streaming videos are usually sent from a pre-recorded video file that is compressed and can be sent over multiple users at the same time.

Rising technological advancements such as implementation of block-chain technology in video streaming and use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve content quality are expected to boost market demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing adoption of cloud-based streaming solutions to increase the reach is directly influencing market growth. This trend is observed in numerous parts of North America and Asia Pacific.Factors behind the growth of these regional markets include rapid digitalization, increasing use of mobiles and tablets, and growing popularity of online viewing

The market can be categorized, based on stream type, into live and non-linear video. The ability to view content via the internet and in real-time can be defined as live streaming. This segment is expected to portray the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on solution, the market has been segmented into internet protocol TV, over-the-top (OTT), and pay-TV. OTT-based solutions deliver film and TV content through the internet without the need to subscribe to a traditional cable or pay-TV services.

Factors Governing Video Streaming Market

Increasing popularity of social media platforms in the video streaming market is one of the major factors responsible for the growth of video streaming market. In recent years, the video content on social media platforms have witnessed healthy growth due to rising internet speeds and connectivity. For instance, in 2017, the video content on social media platform like YouTube exhibited an explosive growth of 99%. Rising internet speeds and connectivity along with increasing number of users on the social media platforms, the global video streaming market is growing at a higher pace. Presently, over 40% of the global population is engaged in social media platform, with more than 3 billion users worldwide. 2018 registered a year-over-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 14% from the previous year.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

*Transcoding and Processing

*Video Management

*Video Delivery and Distribution

*Video Analytics

*Video Security

*Others

By Deployment type

*Cloud

*On-premise

By Service

*Professional Services

*Managed services

By Streaming type

*Live streaming

*Video on demand streaming

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

One of the major drivers of the video streaming market are the surging popularity of social media platforms, which can be credited to the improved access to the internet and connectivity. For instance, an explosive growth of 99% was exhibited by the video content on media platforms, such as YouTube in 2017. Further, these platforms are now increasingly being used as an advertisement revenue model for generating income. Based on this model, YouTube has generated the maximum revenue, which is closely followed by Facebook Inc

Companies Covered

The key players of global video streaming market are Netflix, Inc. (US), Adobe Inc. (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Apple Inc. (US), Google LLC (US), Cisco Systems Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Walt Disney Company (Hulu) (US), and Akamai Technologies Inc. (US).

Competitive Analysis:

The Video Streaming Marketreport examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

