Video Surveillance Market will Register a 14% CAGR During Period 2020-2026 | Know Which Companies Could Potentially Benefit or Loose out From the Impact of COVID-19

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the Video Surveillance Market Ecosystem needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong.

Video surveillance, also known as closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance, is a system of one or more video cameras that capture video and audio information and transfer the signal to a specific place over a monitor, through the structured centralized network. These cameras can be used in almost any environment and across various applications, such as commercial, residential, military & defence, industrial, etc.

Market Segmentation:

Following Top Key players are profiled in this Market Study:

Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems Incorporation, Dahua Technology, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Limited, Panasonic, PELCO, Infinova, Honeywell Security Group, Avigilon Corporation, and FLIR Systems Inc., among others

By Application: Commercial, Residential, Military & Defense, Industrial, Public Facility, Others

Based on Applications, the commercial segment is anticipated to have the highest share in the market during the forecasted period.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into commercial, residential, military & defence, industrial, public facility, and others. The commercial segment is anticipated to have the highest market share during the forecast period. The growing use of video surveillance systems in applications such as malls, enterprises, datacentres, hospitality centres, warehouses, etc., is expected to fuel the demand for video surveillance systems. Rising security risks such as accidental loss, burglary, vandalism, theft, product diversion, vandalism, and inventory loss in business properties, are expected to boost the demand for video surveillance systems.

Regional Analysis:

North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

By Region:

The Asia-Pacific video surveillance market is anticipated to capture a significant portion of the global market during the forecast period. The growing adoption of technologically advanced security systems is expected to accelerate the growth of the video surveillance market in the region. Further, the strong possibility of terrorist attacks in emerging economies and the growing number of manufacturing bases deploying these security cameras for provincial security are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increased security concerns in countries such as India and China are also expected to boost the demand for video surveillance systems.

