Vinyl Sheet Flooring Market Size, Share, Development by 2025


Top Manufactures in Global Vinyl Sheet Flooring Includes:
Tarkett
Zhangjiagang Elegant Plastics
Armstrong
Mohawk
Mannington Mills
NOX Corporation
Zhejiang Kingdom
Congoleum
Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring
Novalis
Jinka Flooring
Gerflor
Shaw Floors
CFL Flooring
Zhejiang Walrus New Material
Metroflor
Snmo LVT
LG Hausys
Zhejiang GIMIG Technology
Forbo
Zhengfu Plastic
Hailide New Material
Mingart (Lutai) Technology
Zhangjiagang Yihua Rundong
Beaulieu
Taizhou Huali New Materials
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Dry-back Vinyl Sheet Flooring
Loose-lay Vinyl Sheet Flooring
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Commercial Use
Residential Use
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
